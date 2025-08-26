ASUU Warns Of Nationwide Strike In 2025, Calls For Urgent Government Action

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has issued an urgent appeal to the National Assembly, religious leaders, traditional rulers, students, and other stakeholders to intervene and prevent a potential nationwide strike by university lecturers.

Professor Adeola Egbedokun, the Zonal Coordinator of ASUU’s Akure Zone, voiced serious concerns over the Federal Government’s alleged neglect of the union’s demands during a press conference at the Federal University Oye Ekiti on Tuesday.

Egbedokun highlighted that the administration of President Bola Tinubu has failed to address critical issues raised by ASUU since he took office two years ago. “The government’s inaction has pushed our members to the brink, and our patience is exhausted,” he said. The union’s demands include the implementation of the 2009 ASUU-FGN Agreement, adequate funding for universities, revitalization of the education system, payment of 25–35 percent salary arrears, resolution of stagnated promotions, release of unremitted third-party deductions, and an end to the victimization of lecturers in certain institutions.

“We are prepared to take action, and the repercussions will be severe unless the government acts swiftly to address our demands,” Egbedokun warned. He noted that while a meeting with the government is scheduled for August 28, 2025, time is running out. “Trust has been eroded, and only immediate, decisive action can restore it,” he added.

The ASUU leader emphasized that the union has explored all avenues for dialogue over the past two years, refraining from strike action in good faith. However, he stated, “Our resources are depleted, and lecturers are struggling to survive in today’s economy. It’s a painful irony that those educating the nation’s future cannot afford their own children’s school fees.”

Egbedokun criticized the government’s handling of the Alhaji Yayale Ahmed-led re-negotiation report, finalized in February 2025, calling its neglect a “betrayal of trust and an affront to collective bargaining.” He also rejected a new loan policy introduced by the government, describing it as a “deceptive trap” designed to burden lecturers with debt and undermine their cooperative societies. “This policy is meant to keep our members in perpetual financial strain, struggling to afford healthcare, housing, and education,” he said.

To signal their resolve, ASUU members across the Akure Zone held peaceful rallies on their campuses on Monday, serving as a precursor to potential further action if the government remains unresponsive. Egbedokun urged stakeholders to press the government to avoid a confrontation that could disrupt Nigeria’s university system. “The responsibility lies with the government to act responsibly, or it will bear the consequences of the impending crisis,” he concluded.