Nigeria’s Oil Production Nears 100% Capacity with Enhanced Security Collaboration

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has announced that the nation’s crude oil production is approaching its maximum capacity, thanks to robust partnerships with security and intelligence agencies. This milestone was highlighted by NNPCL’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Bayo Ojulari, during his address at the inaugural African Chiefs of Defence Staff Summit held in Abuja on Monday.

Ojulari emphasized that the recovery in oil production stems from a strategic alliance between the oil industry and Nigeria’s defense and security sectors. “In recent times, our crude oil output and pipeline deliveries plummeted to alarming lows, sometimes as little as 20 to 30 percent of capacity,” he noted. “This was due to rampant pipeline vandalism, oil theft, illegal refining operations, and sabotage.”

He added, “Today, we are thrilled to report that production and delivery rates are nearing 100 percent. This remarkable turnaround is a testament to the dedication, professionalism, and collaborative efforts of our security forces, particularly in stabilizing the Niger Delta region.”

Ojulari attributed this success to the military’s targeted operations, intelligence-led interventions, and joint patrols, which have fortified critical energy infrastructure. “The sacrifices of our armed forces, government, and intelligence community have paved the way for the oil and gas sector to flourish once again,” he said.

He also pointed out that threats to Nigeria’s energy assets are not solely domestic. “Oil theft and related illicit activities are often orchestrated by sophisticated international networks that exploit weaknesses in national, regional, and continental security frameworks,” Ojulari explained. He urged for enhanced cooperation across African nations, emphasizing that energy security is a collective priority.

“Forums like this summit are vital for fostering strategic and operational collaboration across the continent,” he said. “By working together, we can protect Africa’s resources, promote peace, and create a foundation for prosperity.”

Ojulari reaffirmed NNPCL’s commitment to supporting defense and security institutions, not only for Nigeria’s benefit but for the broader stability and growth of Africa. “At NNPCL, we deeply value this partnership and are ready to support continental defense initiatives,” he stated.

The summit, themed “Combating Contemporary Threats to Regional Peace and Security in Africa: The Role of Strategic Defence Collaboration,” saw participation from representatives of 36 African nations. Vice President Kashim Shettima represented President Bola Tinubu, while Amina Mohammed, the Deputy UN Secretary-General, delivered the keynote address. The event also attracted leaders from the African Union, ECOWAS, ministers, lawmakers, and both former and serving defense chiefs.