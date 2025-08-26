Direct Flights To Begin As Nigeria, Brazil Seal Aviation Deal

Nigeria and Brazil have signed a bilateral air service agreement (BASA) that will allow direct flights between the two countries, in a move aimed at strengthening economic, cultural, and diplomatic ties.

The deal was formalised during President Bola Tinubu’s two-day state visit to Brazil, according to a statement released Monday by the Ministry of Aviation. The signing ceremony took place while Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva hosted President Tinubu in Brasília.

Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Olorogun Festus Keyamo, signed on behalf of Nigeria, while Brazil’s Minister of Transport, Silvio Costa Filho, signed for his country. Both presidents witnessed the agreement, alongside senior Nigerian officials including Wale Edun, Minister of Finance; Bianca Onoh Ojukwu, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; and Abubakar Kyari, Minister of Agriculture.

“The BASA establishes a new framework for direct air connectivity between Nigeria and Brazil, opening fresh avenues for trade, tourism, investment, and people-to-people exchanges,” said Tunde Moshood, Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the Aviation Minister. “It is expected to foster stronger economic integration, facilitate cultural ties, and enhance diplomatic cooperation between both nations.”

The agreement eliminates the need for passengers to connect through third countries when travelling between Lagos or Abuja and Brazilian cities such as São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

President Lula da Silva welcomed the partnership and reaffirmed Brazil’s commitment to expanding cooperation with Nigeria in aviation, agriculture, and infrastructure development.

During his visit, President Tinubu is scheduled to meet with the heads of Brazil’s Senate, Chamber of Deputies, and Supreme Federal Court. Discussions will also cover wider economic collaboration across multiple sectors.

Talks on direct air links between the two nations began in October 2024, culminating in this agreement.