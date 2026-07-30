MTN Nigeria, in collaboration with the Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF) through its local partner, the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Nigeria and Deloitte Nigeria, has announced the 2026 Nigeria PachiPanda Challenge, marking the third edition of the initiative.

Part of MTN’s annual Africa PachiPanda Challenge, the programme seeks to stimulate innovative solutions to pressing environmental challenges while supporting the growth of Africa’s green economy, in line with MTN’s climate entrepreneurship mandate and sustainability strategy under Ambition 2030.

This year’s theme, Nature Meets Innovation: Unlocking Africa’s Green Economy, invites young innovators, entrepreneurs and SME founders aged 18 to 35 to develop solutions that address environmental challenges specific to Nigeria. Participants are encouraged to submit ideas aligned with one of four focus areas: Climate Change, Climate-Smart Cities and Urban Resilience, Community Conservation, and Pollution.

The challenge provides a platform for young people to reimagine how environmental challenges can be addressed through practical, scalable and impactful solutions that contribute to a more sustainable future.

Applications are open to individuals and teams of up to three members. Ten finalists will be selected to participate in a four-day boot camp and pitch event in Lagos where they will engage in a human-centered design process aimed at strengthening their business acumen, enhancing their presentation skills, and refining their solutions for greater impact.

The programme will culminate in a final pitch session before a panel of industry experts. The top three winners will share a ₦10 million prize pool, receiving ₦5 million, ₦3 million and ₦2 million respectively. They will also gain access to industry experts, support platforms, and networks to help scale their innovations. In addition, the Nigerian winners will represent the country at the Africa PachiPanda Finale, competing against national champions from across the continent.

Through the challenge, MTN Nigeria and its partners aim to empower young innovators to transform bold ideas into practical solutions that address environmental challenges while contributing to the growth of Nigeria’s green economy.

Speaking on the challenge, Tobe Okigbo, Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer, MTN Nigeria, said: “As a business deeply connected to the communities we serve, we recognise that environmental responsibility and economic development must go hand in hand. The Nigeria PachiPanda Challenge provides an opportunity for young innovators to develop solutions that address local environmental challenges, strengthen youth entrepreneurship and contribute long-term sustainability. We are excited to see how young people across the country will respond to this year’s theme and demonstrate that eco-innovation can be a powerful force for positive change.”

Echoing this commitment, Dr Joseph Onoja, Director-General, NCF, added, “Innovation works best when young people lead it. By backing the PachiPanda challenge, we are handing the next generation the tools to protect nature and the confidence to act. Their ideas today will safeguard our planet for the generations that follow.”

Speaking on the partnership, Dr William Tsuma, Chief Innovation Officer, UNDP Nigeria, said, “Innovation for development is at the heart of what we do. When young innovators co-create solutions to real problems, they drive inclusive growth and push us closer to a sustainable society for all. That is exactly what this challenge unlocks.”

Bernard Orji, Chief Growth Officer, Deloitte West Africa, said, “Great ideas need sharpening to succeed. Through our collaboration, we will help these young innovators pressure-test their thinking, build commercial confidence, and turn promising concepts into ventures that can scale and last.”

The Nigeria PachiPanda Challenge encourages participants to think creatively, develop solutions to local environmental challenges and contribute to the long-term sustainability of their communities.

Applications open on 29 July 2026 and close on 28 August 2026, with the programme running through to the boot camp and pitch event scheduled for 19 to 22 October 2026.

To apply, interested participants can visit www.mtn.com/pachipanda-challenge for more information or submit their applications directly via bit.ly/2026NigeriaPachiPanda.