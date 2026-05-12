Kenya hosts historic Africa-France summit as Aliko Dangote and 30 leaders discuss trade

Keypoints

The Africa Forward Summit opened in Nairobi on Monday, marking the first time France has hosted such an event in an English-speaking nation.

Over 30 African leaders and French President Emmanuel Macron are attending, alongside Nigerian industrialist Aliko Dangote.

A 700 million euro deal was announced for French shipping group CMA CGM to modernize a terminal at the Kenyan port of Mombasa.

Kenya aims to use the summit’s outcomes to influence the G7 agenda during next month’s meeting in Evian-les-Bains.

The event follows a series of diplomatic setbacks for France in West African nations like Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, and Senegal.

Main Story

The Africa Forward Summit commenced in Kenya on Monday, May 11, 2026, with more than 30 African presidents, deputy presidents, and prime ministers in attendance alongside French President Emmanuel Macron.

The summit represents a strategic pivot for Paris, being the first such event organized in an Anglophone nation as France seeks new partnerships following declining influence in several former colonies.

Notable attendees include Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, and executives from major French firms like TotalEnergies and Orange. The gathering focuses on equal partnerships in technology, clean energy, and artificial intelligence.

During the proceedings, President Macron emphasized a shared objective between Europe and Africa to build “strategic autonomy” to compete with solutions designed in the United States and China.

Economic activity surrounding the summit is significant, with deals worth more than one billion dollars already announced. This includes a 700 million euro (823 million dollars) investment by French shipping group CMA CGM to modernize a terminal at the port of Mombasa.

Kenya is also utilizing the platform to advocate for a fairer global financial system for heavily indebted African countries, with plans to mainstream these discussions into the upcoming G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains.

The Issues

France is navigating rising anti-French sentiment and the loss of military presence in several Francophone West African countries since 2020.

African nations are increasingly cautious of large infrastructure deals, as evidenced by Kenya’s 2025 decision to cancel a 1.5 billion dollar highway project with France’s Vinci SA.

The competition for infrastructure projects remains intense between European investors and Chinese firms across the continent.

What’s Being Said

“A lot of solutions are made in the U.S. or made in China. I think we have a common fight which is to build our strategic autonomy for Europe and Africa. And if we build it together, we will be much stronger,’’ stated Emmanuel Macron.

“We believe it’s a good thing if critical outcomes of this meeting can also be mainstreamed as critical agenda items by the G7,” said Kenyan Foreign Minister Musalia Mudavadi.

Macron noted that Africa and France were “equal partners with common objectives” during discussions with entrepreneurs.

What’s Next

Kenyan President William Ruto will attend the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains next month to present the outcomes of the Nairobi discussions.

Investors are monitoring the implementation of the CMA CGM port project in Mombasa as a sign of renewed Franco-Kenyan commercial cooperation.

Additional investment announcements regarding AI and renewable energy are expected as the summit continues through Tuesday.

Bottom Line

By hosting the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi, Kenya and France are attempting to forge a new commercial path that prioritizes technology and infrastructure, while moving away from the historical frictions seen in Francophone West Africa.