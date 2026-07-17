Wizkid announces performances at two U.S. summer festivals

Key points

Wizkid will headline BlastFest in Seattle on July 18.

He is also billed to perform at Trillville Festival Deluxe in Minneapolis on July 24.

The Grammy winner had earlier teased a string of U.S. festival appearances.

Fans have welcomed the announcement, describing the period as “Starboy Month.”

Main story

Afrobeats star Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid, has expanded his international performance schedule with confirmed appearances at two major music festivals in the United States this month.

The Grammy-winning singer announced the engagements on his Instagram page, adding to an already busy run of global performances.

His first stop will be BlastFest in Seattle on July 18, where he is expected to share the stage with DJ Mustard, Shenseea, Tyla and Nigerian producer-singer Pheelz.

Six days later, the “Piece of My Heart” hitmaker will perform at Trillville Festival Deluxe in Minneapolis as part of the event’s summer lineup.

The announcement follows Wizkid’s earlier revelation that he had secured multiple appearances at U.S. festivals celebrating Black music and culture throughout the summer and fall of 2026.

News of the performances quickly generated excitement online, with fans across social media celebrating the singer’s return to major international festival stages and referring to the period as “Starboy Month.”

The issues

International festival appearances continue to strengthen the global reach of Afrobeats, providing Nigerian artistes with larger audiences and reinforcing the genre’s growing influence in mainstream music markets.

What’s being said

“Several major U.S. festival appearances are scheduled for the summer and fall of 2026.” — Wizkid

What’s next

Wizkid is expected to headline BlastFest on July 18 before taking the stage at Trillville Festival Deluxe in Minneapolis on July 24 as part of his 2026 international tour schedule.

Bottom line

The two festival appearances reinforce Wizkid’s position as one of Afrobeats’ biggest global exports while highlighting the genre’s continued presence on major international stages.