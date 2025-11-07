Apapa Customs Completes Final Scanner Test Ahead Of Paperless Operations

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Apapa Area Command, has completed the final test run of its newly installed scanning systems at APM Terminals, Apapa, a major step toward achieving fully paperless cargo clearance.

The simulation exercise, led by the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Emmanuel Oshoba, on Thursday, 6 November 2025, marks the concluding phase before the scanners are deployed for full operations, underscoring the Service’s commitment to digital transformation and trade facilitation.

Comptroller Oshoba explained that the new technology synchronises scanned images with electronic declarations in real time, thereby eliminating physical documentation and significantly shortening cargo clearance timelines.

“We are now at the stage of 100 percent readiness. Once containers are scanned, the system automatically matches the images with the declarations”, he stated.

“There will be no need for physical paperwork. The analysis will be instant, and only consignments with discrepancies will require further checks.”

He added that each scanner is capable of processing up to 200 containers per hour, with scanned images transmitted directly to Customs headquarters in Abuja for monitoring and audit. This feature, he noted, would enhance transparency, strengthen compliance, and minimise the potential for clearance manipulation.

Officials from the Trade Modernisation Project (TMP), including the Scanner Manager, Deputy Controller Umar Madugu, and Stakeholder Engagement Lead, Bamidele Jinedu, acknowledged that resistance from operators accustomed to manual procedures could pose an initial challenge.

However, they emphasised that the transition to a fully digital clearance system would ensure accurate declarations, promote national security, and reduce the possibility of delays being attributed to Customs.

The Command is expected to announce the official commissioning date for the scanners upon completion of final reporting to the management.