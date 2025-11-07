FEC Approves Port Harcourt Airport Concession, Others Across Nigerian Airports

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the concession of Port Harcourt International Airport to private operators as part of ongoing reforms aimed at improving efficiency and ending years of losses recorded at poorly performing terminals nationwide.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, disclosed this on Thursday after the FEC meeting at the State House, Abuja. He also moved to allay concerns among aviation unions, insisting that no employee would be displaced as a result of the concession.

“This is a message to the unions – nobody will lose their job. I am pro-workers and we will engage them,” Keyamo said, accusing some actors within the system of instigating anxiety and misinformation. “They will not dictate government policy.”

Keyamo noted that Port Harcourt Airport had previously failed to attract investors under the past administration, but said renewed confidence under President Bola Tinubu had triggered strong interest and produced a viable business case.

“Before we came in, Port Harcourt was a no-go area. Now, more than six investors were competing for it,” he said.

Biometric Boarding, Fire Trucks, Power Supply Systems Also Approved

The minister said the Council approved all eight memos submitted by the Aviation Ministry, including the procurement of 15 new firefighting vehicles for international airports in Abuja, Lagos, Kano, Port Harcourt and Enugu — in line with ICAO safety compliance.

Also approved is the procurement and installation of tertiary power supply across airports and at 14 VHF remote stations operated by the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), to strengthen uninterrupted navigation services.

FEC further granted full business approval for the rollout of biometric passenger verification systems across Nigerian airports. The system, which will link travellers’ National Identification Numbers (NIN) to boarding data, is expected to eliminate the use of fake identities and bolster national security.

“Too many anonymous people board planes with fake identities. With this system, we will confirm that the traveller is exactly who they claim to be,” Keyamo said.

NAMA Headquarters, Night Operations, and FAAN Property Protection

The Council also approved the construction of a permanent headquarters for NAMA in Abuja, following the relocation of the agency from Lagos, and approved contracts within the 2024 budget to deliver runway and perimeter lighting in select airports — enabling flights to operate until 10pm or 11pm instead of shutting operations at 6pm due to darkness.

Keyamo also announced a presidential approval blocking the sale of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) property within airport environments to private individuals, describing airports as high-security zones where accommodation for fire, security and emergency staff is essential.

“This is a public announcement to those who claim to have bought airport properties: we will not release those assets,” he said, stressing that past disposals carried out under the Obasanjo administration had created lingering security risks.