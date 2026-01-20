Anambra Lawmaker Reconstructs Road, Rebuilds Schools Destroyed By Gunmen

A member of the House of Representatives representing Ihiala Federal Constituency of Anambra State, Hon. Paschal Agbodike, has initiated key infrastructure and educational projects in his constituency, including the reconstruction of a major road and the rebuilding of school facilities destroyed by gunmen.

Ongoing projects include the reconstruction of the Ihiala–Orlu Road, a critical artery linking several communities in the area, as well as the complete rebuilding of the Umuogu Okija Hall. The hall project also features perimeter fencing, the provision of a borehole and the installation of a solar-powered lighting system to enhance security and functionality.

In the education sector, construction is underway on eight classrooms and administrative buildings at St. Augustine’s Community Secondary School, Mbosi, which were vandalised and destroyed during attacks by unknown gunmen at the height of insecurity in the area.

Mbosi was among the communities that experienced prolonged disruption following violent activities by armed groups, which forced schools to shut down and students to flee for safety. The situation improved following the establishment of the Udogachi Security Operation by the Anambra State Government, which restored relative peace to the area.

The buildings at St. Augustine’s Community Secondary School were among several public facilities reduced to rubble during the period of unrest, leaving parents, teachers and students facing years of uncertainty.

Speaking on the intervention, Agbodike described the projects as both a responsibility and a commitment to restoring hope to affected communities, particularly parents and students whose educational prospects were severely disrupted by the violence.

The lawmaker also pledged to rebuild four additional structures at Mbosi Community Primary School, also destroyed by gunmen, a move that would bring the total number of education-related interventions in the community to 12 in the near future.

Reacting to the development, the Chairman of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Ihiala Local Government Chapter, Pastor Azuka Okoli, commended Agbodike for addressing the dire state of educational infrastructure in Mbosi.

Okoli, a native of the community, recalled that St. Augustine’s Community Secondary School, Mbosi, was once regarded as the best secondary school in Anambra South Senatorial District, having won numerous awards and accolades over the years. He noted that the ongoing reconstruction works represent a critical step towards restoring the school’s lost glory.

He further lauded the federal lawmaker for his decision to extend similar interventions to Mbosi Community Primary School, describing the gesture as timely and impactful for the community’s educational recovery.