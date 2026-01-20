Nigerian Army Dismisses Mutiny Claims, Warns Against Misinformation

The Nigerian Army has strongly refuted an online report alleging that soldiers are threatening mutiny over issues related to salaries and allowances, describing the claims as false, misleading and potentially harmful to national security.

In a statement issued on Monday in Abuja, the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Lieutenant-Colonel Appolonia Anele, said there was no threat of mutiny within the ranks of the Nigerian Army, stressing that the report was baseless and did not reflect the realities within the force.

Anele noted that mutiny is a grave offence under military law and remains completely alien to the values, discipline and professionalism that define the Nigerian Army. She emphasised that officers and soldiers of the Army remain firmly loyal to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

The Army faulted the report for relying on anonymous and unverifiable claims circulated through non-official channels, warning that such narratives are sensational and do not represent the views or disposition of Nigerian Army personnel, who are trained to channel grievances through established and lawful military procedures.

Clarifying misconceptions surrounding military remuneration, the statement explained that promotion increments represent only one component of pay and should not be misconstrued as total earnings.

“Military remuneration comprises consolidated salaries, rank-based allowances, as well as operational, field and hardship allowances, in addition to other entitlements that vary depending on deployment, qualifications and assigned responsibilities,” the statement said.

The Army further disclosed that, in collaboration with the Armed Forces of Nigeria and relevant government agencies, it is implementing structured welfare reforms aimed at improving the living and working conditions of personnel.

According to the statement, these reforms include periodic reviews of salaries and allowances, enhanced operational incentives, improved accommodation, upgraded medical services, and comprehensive insurance packages for troops and their families.

Anele added that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Waidi Shaibu, has, since assuming office, sustained constructive engagement with relevant authorities on issues of troop welfare, with positive outcomes already beginning to emerge.

Reaffirming the Federal Government’s position, the Army said the administration of President Bola Tinubu remains committed to strengthening the welfare and operational effectiveness of the Armed Forces in response to evolving security challenges across the country.

The Nigerian Army urged members of the public to disregard unfounded reports and rely solely on official communication channels for accurate and credible information on military affairs.