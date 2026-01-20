INEC Commences PVC Distribution In FCT Ahead Of February 21 Area Council Elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced the distribution of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) ahead of the February 21 Area Council elections.

The Commission announced the development in a statement posted on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Tuesday, urging eligible voters in the FCT to seize the opportunity to collect their PVCs in preparation for the polls.

According to INEC, the PVC collection exercise will be conducted at voters’ respective Registration Areas (wards) from January 22 to January 26, between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. daily.

The Commission added that voters who are unable to collect their PVCs at their wards within the stipulated period would subsequently be able to do so at INEC Area Council offices across the FCT.

“Dear #FCT Resident, as we prepare for the February 21 Area Council Election, INEC is bringing your PVC closer to you. Don’t miss the chance to collect your PVC in the FCT,” the statement read.

“From January 22–26, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. daily, visit your Registration Area (Ward) to collect your Permanent Voter Card (PVC). After the 26th, collection continues at INEC Area Council Offices.”

INEC encouraged residents to participate actively in the exercise and advised voters to track their PVC collection locations using the Commission’s online portal.

The February 21 elections, scheduled to commence at 8:30 a.m., will feature 17 political parties contesting for elective positions across the 62 wards of the Federal Capital Territory.