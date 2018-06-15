AITEO Offers Super Eagles $50,000 For Every Unreplied World Cup Goal

Super Eagles of Nigeria will get 50,000 USD (N18m) for every unreplied goal scored at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, oil giants Aiteo have revealed. Aiteo who are the official partner of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) made the disclosure on Thursday.

According to the Executive Vice Chairman of Aiteo Global Group, Benedict Peters in a statement, the Energy company has now signed a N2.5 billion (about USD 7 million) sponsorship agreement with the Nigeria Football Federation {NFF}, to cater for the salaries of all national team coaches for a period of five years.

“Aiteo has signed a N2.5 billion (about USD 7 million) sponsorship agreement with NFF in the bid to cater for the salaries of all national team coaches for a period of five years and to further demonstrate that we are solidly behind the Nigeria Football Federation in their quest for football development in the country.”

He said, “Football is a phenomenon in Nigeria. We can see and feel its power on every street. It has galvanised unity amongst Nigerians, irrespective of ethnic or class differences. As the World Cup kicks off, we at Aiteo Group have solidly thrown our weight behind Nigeria national team and its ever-effervescent supporters spread across the globe.

“We look forward to great football moments that will become historic as the Super Eagles play to covet the World Cup trophy. Last Saturday we premiered to the official theme song produced to boost the Super Eagles of Nigeria to go for glory at the Russia 2018 World Cup. This is also as we pledged to donate $50,000 to the team ‘for every unreturned goal’ scored at the Mundial.

To raise the spirit of the Super Eagles and their supporters an official theme song for the Nigeria’s World Cup campaign in Russia has been launched. The song, titled “Dem Go Hear Am,’’ was done by Olamide and Phyno, two of Nigeria’s hottest hip hop stars.

According to the Aiteo Director, the company sponsored the song to also authenticate their space as the optimum sponsors of the Nigeria national team.