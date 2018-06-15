See Complete Man. United EPL Fixtures For 2018/2019 Season

Here is the complete Manchester United 2018/2019 English Premier League (EPL) Fixtures/schedule. This list is to help all those who will not want to miss any of the Red Devils matches in the upcoming season.
Manchester United will kick off the 2018-19 Premier League season at home to Leicester.
Jose Mourinho’s bid to win his first title with the club begins against the 2016 champions at Old Trafford.
The United manager is determined to mount a genuine title challenge to Manchester City this season and knows he cannot afford to give up any ground early on in the campaign.
He has been boosted by a relatively kind start, which sees his side face only one of last season’s top six – Tottenham – in the first eight games.
United take on City for the first time on November 10 at the Etihad – and they host Pep Guardiola’s side at Old Trafford March 16.
United travel to Liverpool December 15, with the return tie February 23.
Mourinho will hope for a similar start to last year when United led the way early on, winning six of their first seven league fixtures.
And he will be confident United can burst out of the blocks with games against Leicester, Brighton, Burnley, Watford, Wolves, West Ham and Newcastle in the opening weeks.
United have already began their rebuilding ahead of the new season – signing Diogo Dalot from Porto for £17.4m and agreeing a £52m deal for Brazilian midfielder Fred.
See the full fixtures below:
11/08/2018: Manchester United v Leicester City
18/08/2018: Brighton v Manchester United
25/08/2018: Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur
01/09/2018: Burnley v Manchester United
15/09/2018: Watford v Manchester United
22/09/2018: Manchester United v Wolverhampton
29/09/2018: West Ham United v Manchester United
06/10/2018: Manchester United v Newcastle United
20/10/2018: Chelsea v Manchester United
27/10/2018: Manchester United v Everton
03/11/2018: A.F.C. Bournemouth v Manchester United
10/11/2018: Manchester City v Manchester United
24/11/2018: Manchester United v Crystal Palace
01/12/2018: Southampton v Manchester United
04/12/2018: Manchester United v Arsenal
08/12/2018: Manchester United v Fulham
15/12/2018: Liverpool v Manchester United
22/12/2018: Cardiff City v Manchester United
26/12/2018: Manchester United v Huddersfield Town
29/12/2018: Manchester United v A.F.C. Bournemouth
01/01/2019: Newcastle United v Manchester United
12/01/2019: Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United
19/01/2019: Manchester United v Brighton
29/01/2019: Manchester United v Burnley
02/02/2019: Leicester City v Manchester United
09/02/2019: Fulham v Manchester United
23/02/2019: Manchester United v Liverpool
26/02/2019: Crystal Palace v Manchester United
02/03/2019: Manchester United v Southampton
09/03/2019: Arsenal v Manchester United
16/03/2019: Manchester United v Manchester City
30/03/2019: Manchester United v Watford
06/04/2019: Wolverhampton v Manchester United
13/04/2019: Manchester United v West Ham United
20/04/2019: Everton v Manchester United
27/04/2019: Manchester United v Chelsea
04/05/2019: Huddersfield Town v Manchester United
12/05/2019: Manchester United v Cardiff City