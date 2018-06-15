AUTOMOBILE JOB | System Auditor at A.G Leventis (Nigeria) Plc

Leventis Motors, a brand of A.G Leventis (Nigeria) Plc., is the home of commercial vehicles in Nigeria, renowned in the Nigerian Automobile industry for its quality products & services. It is the only automobile company in Nigeria with a network of seven operating branches across the country, making Leventis Motors a leader in pan-nigerian service.
Job Title: System Auditor
Location: Lagos, Nigeria
Function: Audit
Responsibilities
- Conduct IT, MIS audit and also perform Operational and Business risk assessment
- Design audit procedures to execute the annual audit plan, assess controls and to meet audit objectives
- Reviews internal controls by evaluating the adequacy of system controls and recommends improvements.
- Performs testing and walkthrough procedures to determine company compliance on assigned processes
- Perform pre and post implementation reviews of system implementations or enhancements
- Perform various other reviews of IT & MIS management policies and procedures such as change management, business continuity planning/ disaster recovery and information security to ensure that controls surrounding these processes are adequate.
- Develop, build & implement tools to analyze data to improve audit efficiency and effectiveness.
Qualification and Key Competencies
- BSc. Computer Science/Management Information Systems, Accounting, Business or equivalent combination of related work experience and education
- 3 – 5+ years of internal or external IT auditing experience.
- Completion of CISA (Certified Information Systems Auditor)
- Experience with accounting and financial procedures
- Understand forensic auditing procedures
- Familiarity Computer & accounting software (e.g. ERP Dynamics, SQL, Excel) and application systems
- Strong investigative and analytical skills
- Excellent numeracy skills with an ability to spot inaccuracies
- The ability to handle confidential information
Application Closing Date
15th June, 2018.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their Application to:[email protected] on a subject matter- “System Auditor”.