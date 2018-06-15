AUTOMOBILE JOB | System Auditor at A.G Leventis (Nigeria) Plc

AUTOMOBILE JOB | System Auditor at A.G Leventis (Nigeria) Plc

By Lolade .O
- June 15, 2018
- in AUTOMOBILE, JOBS
74
0

Leventis Motors, a brand of A.G Leventis (Nigeria) Plc., is the home of commercial vehicles in Nigeria, renowned in the Nigerian Automobile industry for its quality products & services. It is the only automobile company in Nigeria with a network of seven operating branches across the country, making Leventis Motors a leader in pan-nigerian service.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: System Auditor

Location: Lagos, Nigeria
Function: Audit

Responsibilities

  • Conduct IT, MIS audit and also perform Operational and Business risk assessment
  • Design audit procedures to execute the annual audit plan, assess controls and to meet audit objectives
  • Reviews internal controls by evaluating the adequacy of system controls and recommends improvements.
  • Performs testing and walkthrough procedures to determine company compliance on assigned processes
  • Perform pre and post implementation reviews of system implementations or enhancements
  • Perform various other reviews of IT & MIS management policies and procedures such as change management, business continuity planning/ disaster recovery and information security to ensure that controls surrounding these processes are adequate.
  • Develop, build & implement tools to analyze data to improve audit efficiency and  effectiveness.

Qualification and Key Competencies

  • BSc. Computer Science/Management Information Systems, Accounting, Business or equivalent combination of related work experience and education
  • 3 – 5+ years of internal or external IT auditing experience.
  • Completion of CISA (Certified Information Systems Auditor)
  • Experience with accounting and financial procedures
  • Understand forensic auditing procedures
  • Familiarity Computer & accounting software (e.g. ERP Dynamics, SQL, Excel) and application systems
  • Strong investigative and analytical skills
  • Excellent numeracy skills with an ability to spot inaccuracies
  • The ability to handle confidential information

Application Closing Date
15th June, 2018.

Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their Application to:[email protected] on a subject matter- “System Auditor”.

 

 

 

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

POWER & ENERGY JOB | Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC Plc) Fresh Job Recruitment (5 Positions)

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC Plc) one