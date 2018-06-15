AUTOMOBILE JOB | System Auditor at A.G Leventis (Nigeria) Plc

Leventis Motors, a brand of A.G Leventis (Nigeria) Plc., is the home of commercial vehicles in Nigeria, renowned in the Nigerian Automobile industry for its quality products & services. It is the only automobile company in Nigeria with a network of seven operating branches across the country, making Leventis Motors a leader in pan-nigerian service.

Job Title: System Auditor

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Function: Audit



Responsibilities

Conduct IT, MIS audit and also perform Operational and Business risk assessment

Design audit procedures to execute the annual audit plan, assess controls and to meet audit objectives

Reviews internal controls by evaluating the adequacy of system controls and recommends improvements.

Performs testing and walkthrough procedures to determine company compliance on assigned processes

Perform pre and post implementation reviews of system implementations or enhancements

Perform various other reviews of IT & MIS management policies and procedures such as change management, business continuity planning/ disaster recovery and information security to ensure that controls surrounding these processes are adequate.

Develop, build & implement tools to analyze data to improve audit efficiency and effectiveness.

Qualification and Key Competencies

BSc. Computer Science/Management Information Systems, Accounting, Business or equivalent combination of related work experience and education

3 – 5+ years of internal or external IT auditing experience.

Completion of CISA (Certified Information Systems Auditor)

Experience with accounting and financial procedures

Understand forensic auditing procedures

Familiarity Computer & accounting software (e.g. ERP Dynamics, SQL, Excel) and application systems

Strong investigative and analytical skills

Excellent numeracy skills with an ability to spot inaccuracies

The ability to handle confidential information

Application Closing Date

15th June, 2018.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should send their Application to:[email protected] on a subject matter- “System Auditor”.