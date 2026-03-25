Airtel Africa drives NGX rebound as investors gain ₦1.09tn

By Boluwatife Oshadiya| March 25, 2026

Key Points

Airtel Africa jumps 10% to lead market rally on NGX

Investors recover ₦1.09 trillion after early-week selloffs

NGX All-Share Index rises 0.85% to 200,705.88 points

Main Story

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) rebounded on Tuesday as Airtel Africa led a broad-based rally, lifting investors’ wealth by ₦1.09 trillion following sharp losses recorded at the start of the week.

Market data shows the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) climbed 0.85% to close at 200,705.88 points, pushing the year-to-date return to 28.98%. Market capitalisation rose correspondingly to ₦128.84 trillion, reflecting renewed buying interest across key sectors.

Airtel Africa recorded a 10% gain, alongside other top advancers including Conhall Plc, John Holt, Legend Internet, and Zichis. Market breadth remained positive at 1.6x, with 36 gainers outperforming 23 decliners. On the downside, NPF Microfinance Bank, Royal Exchange, CWG, Veritas Kapital, and UPDC posted the steepest losses.

Trading activity strengthened significantly, with total volume rising to 1.29 billion shares valued at ₦65.33 billion. However, the number of deals dropped to 89,949 from 139,458 recorded in the previous session. GTCO emerged as the most actively traded stock, accounting for 184.38 million shares worth ₦19.39 billion.

Sectoral performance was largely positive, with insurance, consumer goods, banking, and commodity indices closing higher, reflecting renewed investor confidence amid bargain hunting.

What’s Being Said

“The rebound reflects bargain hunting after early-week selloffs, particularly in fundamentally strong stocks,” said a Lagos-based equity analyst.

“Airtel Africa’s rally signals continued investor confidence in telecom fundamentals despite broader market volatility,” noted an institutional trader at a Tier-1 brokerage firm.

What’s Next

Investors are expected to monitor corporate earnings releases for Q1 2026

Market participants will track foreign portfolio inflows for liquidity signals

The next trading sessions will test the sustainability of the current rally

The Bottom Line: The NGX rebound underscores the market’s resilience, but sustained gains will depend on earnings strength and continued institutional participation.