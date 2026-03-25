Power supply to improve within two weeks, Adelabu says

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | March 25, 2026

Key Points

Power Minister promises improved electricity supply within two weeks

Gas supply disruptions identified as primary cause of outages

Nigeria targets 6,000MW generation before end of 2026

Main Story

Nigeria’s Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has assured citizens that electricity supply will improve within two weeks, citing ongoing efforts to resolve gas supply disruptions affecting power generation.

Speaking in Abuja on Tuesday, Adelabu said repairs on critical gas pipelines, particularly those linked to major suppliers, are nearing completion and will restore generation capacity across the grid.

He attributed the current power shortages to inadequate gas supply, noting that approximately 75% of Nigeria’s power plants depend on gas-fired generation, leaving the system vulnerable to supply shocks.

The minister apologised to Nigerians for the ongoing outages, acknowledging the impact on households, businesses, and institutions, particularly during the peak dry season when energy demand rises significantly.

Adelabu added that improved coordination between the government and gas suppliers, alongside timely payments, would incentivise increased supply to power generation companies. He also disclosed that the sector has attracted over $3 billion in private investment in the past two years.

What’s Being Said

“Within two weeks, we should start seeing improvements in power supply as gas line repairs are completed,” said Adebayo Adelabu, Minister of Power.

“Timely payments and enforcement of domestic supply obligations will stabilise generation,” he added.

What’s Next

Completion of gas pipeline repairs is expected within two weeks

Government to enforce domestic gas supply obligations for power plants

Nigeria aims to reach 6,000MW generation capacity before end-2026

The Bottom Line: Nigeria’s power recovery hinges on resolving gas supply constraints—without structural fixes, short-term improvements may prove difficult to sustain.