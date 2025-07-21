NMA Warns Of Nationwide Strike As FG Ultimatum Nears End

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has warned that it will shut down medical services nationwide if the Federal Government fails to meet its demands before the expiration of its 21-day ultimatum on July 23.

NMA President Prof Bala Audu, in an exclusive interview on Sunday, said the association was prepared to take “decisive action” if the government does not respond adequately to its concerns, which he described as critical to the survival of Nigeria’s healthcare system and the welfare of medical professionals.

“We have made our position clear. The ultimatum ends on July 23, and if the Federal Government does not address our demands, we may have no choice but to proceed with a strike,” he said.

The NMA had, on July 2, issued the ultimatum in protest against a circular from the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC) on revised allowances for medical and dental officers in the federal public service, which it says violates prior agreements.

Prof Audu stated, “The circular contains provisions that were not mutually agreed upon and which undermine the remuneration and welfare of medical professionals. We have rejected that circular outright. We expect that any new directive affecting our members should be the outcome of mutual consultation, not something imposed.”

He noted that the NMA has been engaging with government stakeholders, including the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof Muhammad Pate, and the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Iziaq Salako. A meeting planned for last week was postponed due to the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Time is running out. Unless the meeting is held in the next few days, we may have no alternative but to proceed with industrial action. The 21-day ultimatum still stands,” Audu added.

In a communique, the NMA Katsina branch expressed “grave disappointment” and “unequivocal condemnation” over the NSIWC circular, demanding its immediate withdrawal. The statement, signed by Chairman Dr Muhammadu Sani and Secretary Dr Yahya Salisu, warned of potential disruption to health services if the issues remain unresolved.