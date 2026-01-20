Lagos State To Deliver 14,000 Housing Units By First Quarter Of 2026

The Lagos State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to tackling a three million unit housing deficit by accelerating the delivery of several major residential projects. Commissioner for Housing Moruf Akinderu-Fatai announced on Monday, January 19, 2026, that the administration aims to have completed a total of 14,022 housing units by the end of March.

This roadmap follows a successful 2025 fiscal year which saw the commissioning of the 420 unit Akinsanya Sunny Ajose Estate in Badagry and the 233 unit Abraham Adesanya Estate in Ajah.

To meet these targets, the ministry is focusing on the rapid completion of high impact sites including Sangotedo Phase II, Egan-Igando Clusters II and III, and Ibeshe Phase II. These projects are part of the THEMES Plus agenda, which emphasizes public private partnerships to bridge the funding gap.

Permanent Secretary Abdulhafis Toriola noted that the government has already delivered over 12,000 units in the last six years. He added that the state is now intensifying its use of the LASRERA Law to identify and complete abandoned buildings, turning stagnant structures into viable homes for residents.

The 2026 strategy also introduces more flexible financing options, such as the Rent To Own program and the Lagos Home Ownership Mortgage Scheme. These initiatives are designed to make high quality apartments accessible to low and middle income earners who face rising costs in the private rental market.

By combining new construction with the recovery of derelict properties, the government expects to significantly improve the urban landscape while enhancing public safety across the metropolis.