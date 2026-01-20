Abia State Launches Mass Housing Initiative And Full Electricity Market Control

The Abia State Executive Council has approved a new series of housing projects designed to provide affordable living options for civil servants and the general public. Commissioner for Information Prince Kanu announced on Monday, January 19, 2026, that the Ministry of Housing has officially flagged off the construction of the Civil Service Commission Pocket-Layout Estate in Umuahia.

The project is part of a broader urban renewal drive led by Governor Alex Otti, which also includes advanced Public Private Partnership (PPP) negotiations for additional residential estates in Mbaisii and Mgbarakuma-Ubakala.

In a major shift for the state’s energy sector, the Abia State Electricity Regulatory Authority (ASERA) is set to issue a comprehensive order to regularize all electricity activities by the end of January. This follows the final transfer of regulatory power from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to the state on December 24, 2025.

With this new authority, Abia now has full statutory oversight of its intrastate electricity market, allowing for direct licensing of generation and distribution companies, as well as more efficient resolution of consumer complaints within the state.

The regularization order aims to eliminate estimated billing and improve service delivery by creating a fair balance between operators and consumers. ASERA is expected to introduce stricter consumer protection measures and stronger enforcement of service standards across the state.

In tandem with these power reforms, the government has given landlords in Umuahia a four week deadline to carry out facelifts on dilapidated buildings, warning that enforcement actions will be taken against those whose properties continue to deface the capital city.