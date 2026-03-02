ADC urges Nigerians to reject tribal, religious politics ahead of 2027 elections

KEY POINTS

ADC calls on Nigerians to prioritise competence over ethnicity and religion in 2027 polls.

Party leaders link national challenges to poor leadership and vote-buying.

Stakeholders stress unity, electoral transparency and interfaith harmony.

MAIN STORY

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has urged Nigerians to rise above tribal and religious sentiments when electing leaders ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Party leaders made the call on Sunday at the 27th Ramadan Lecture and Zakat 2026 organised by Lagos chieftain, Moshood Salvador, in Lagos.

The event attracted politicians, clerics, community leaders and party supporters from across the state and neighbouring areas.

Speakers emphasised that the 2027 elections would be critical in shaping Nigeria’s democratic future and governance trajectory.

Salvador, leader of the Conscience Forum in Lagos State and former state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said Nigerians must prioritise competence, honesty and unity in leadership selection.

He attributed the country’s economic hardship, unemployment and insecurity largely to years of poor leadership, warning citizens against selling their votes for short-term gains.

He also criticised aspects of the Electoral Act, noting that the failure to make electronic transmission of results mandatory in all elections weakens public trust in the electoral process.

THE ISSUES

Observers say identity-based politics, vote-buying and electoral transparency remain major challenges to Nigeria’s democratic consolidation. Analysts warn that continued reliance on ethnic and religious sentiments in political choices could undermine governance and national unity.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

Salvador warned that political power is temporary and leaders would ultimately be accountable for their actions before both history and God.

ADC leader, Dr Jide Adeniji, said ethnic and religious divisions had long hindered national development, stressing the need for unity and merit-based leadership.

The party’s South-West Zonal Chairman, Rahman Owokoniran, described Salvador as a committed grassroots mobiliser capable of serving Lagos effectively if given the opportunity.

Meanwhile, ADC National Organising Secretary, Chinedu Idigbo, said the party remains open and democratic, pledging transparent internal processes ahead of future elections.

Cleric Sheikh Mustapha Al-Almubarak also highlighted the coincidence of Ramadan and Lent in 2026 as a reminder of the need for interfaith harmony, condemning violence in places of worship.

WHAT’S NEXT

Political stakeholders are expected to intensify voter education campaigns ahead of the 2027 elections, focusing on electoral integrity, civic responsibility and national unity.

ADC leaders also signalled plans to strengthen grassroots mobilisation and internal democratic processes as the election cycle approaches.

BOTTOM LINE

The ADC’s call reflects growing concerns about identity-driven politics in Nigeria, with stakeholders urging voters to prioritise competence, unity and transparency to ensure credible leadership in 2027.