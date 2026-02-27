ADC, NNPP Reject 2026 Electoral Act amendment, demand fresh review

KEY POINTS

ADC and NNPP describe amended Electoral Act as a threat to Nigeria’s democracy.

Opposition parties allege the law could entrench a one-party system.

Parties call on National Assembly to initiate fresh amendments.

MAIN STORY

Two opposition parties the African Democratic Congress and the New Nigeria Peoples Party — have rejected the recently signed Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2026, warning that its provisions could undermine democratic competition in Nigeria.

The parties described the amended law as a serious threat to pluralism, alleging that it contains provisions capable of consolidating political dominance by a single party.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday, the National Chairman of the NNPP, Ajuji Ahmed, said the position was jointly reached by opposition stakeholders following a review of the legislation.

Ahmed stated that the parties consider the amendment inconsistent with democratic principles, stressing that electoral laws must guarantee fairness, inclusiveness, and equal opportunities for all political actors.

THE ISSUES

Opposition parties argue that certain provisions in the amended Electoral Act could weaken political competition, restrict electoral transparency, and tilt the playing field in favour of dominant political forces.

Analysts note that electoral reforms remain a sensitive issue in Nigeria, often sparking debates over credibility, institutional independence, and public trust in the democratic process.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

Ahmed said the parties view the amendment as an attempt to erode multiparty democracy and called on lawmakers to prioritise national interest over partisan considerations.

He emphasised that electoral reforms should strengthen democratic institutions rather than create perceived advantages for any political group.

WHAT’S NEXT

The ADC and NNPP say they plan to formally engage the National Assembly and mobilise broader opposition consultations to push for a fresh review and possible amendment of the law.

BOTTOM LINE

The rejection of the amended Electoral Act by key opposition parties signals renewed tensions over Nigeria’s electoral framework, setting the stage for further political and legislative debates ahead of future elections.