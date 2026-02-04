Ex-Pension Boss Abdulrasheed Maina Hospitalized After Slump At Abuja Office

The former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina, was rushed to a private hospital in Abuja on Tuesday evening, February 3, 2026, after collapsing at his office premises. In a statement released on Wednesday by his media assistant, Emmanuel Ekwe, the slump was attributed to complications from a long-standing, untreated knee injury. According to the aide, the injury caused Maina to lose his balance while navigating a staircase, leading to a fall where he struck his head before being attended to by medical personnel.

Maina is currently under intensive care and remains under close observation by a team of doctors. Preliminary assessments have suggested that if his condition does not stabilize soon, the family may need to arrange for an air ambulance medical evacuation. This health crisis marks the latest chapter in the turbulent life of the former pension boss, who was convicted in November 2021 for laundering ₦2.1 billion in pension funds. Although sentenced to eight years, Maina was released from the Kuje Correctional Centre on February 25, 2025, following statutory remission for good conduct, with the Nigerian Correctional Service counting his time from his initial arrest in 2019.

While Maina has maintained a relatively low profile since his release a year ago, his sudden hospitalization has reignited public interest in his controversial legacy. His tenure as head of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms was marred by one of the largest financial scandals in Nigerian history, and his legal battles included a previous courtroom collapse in 2020. His family has appealed for privacy and prayers, stating that further updates will be communicated as his recovery progresses.