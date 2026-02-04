Ebonyi Air Cleared For Takeoff: State Secures National Airline License

The Ebonyi State Government officially announced on February 3, 2026, that it has secured all necessary licenses from the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to operate its own airline, Ebonyi Air.

Speaking at the Chuba Okadigbo International Airport, Onueke, the Commissioner for Aviation and Transport Technology, Mrs. Ngozi Obichukwu, confirmed that the airline is “real and on ground,” marking a major milestone in Governor Francis Nwifuru’s drive to transform the state into a regional economic hub. The announcement was made shortly after the departure of 92 overseas scholarship awardees, whose flight served as a backdrop for the airport’s newly certified readiness.

The state government revealed that three commercial aircraft have already been procured and are scheduled to arrive in the state following the completion of final documentation.

Addressing questions about why the planes are not yet parked in Abakaliki, Mrs. Obichukwu explained that the airport currently lacks hangars, requiring the fleet to be stationed in Lagos or Abuja until local maintenance facilities are ready. Beyond the aircraft, the state has invested heavily in infrastructure, including the completion of a permanent control tower and advanced runway lighting to facilitate 24-hour operations.

Governor Nwifuru, in his earlier New Year address, emphasized that Ebonyi Air is not a “vanity project” but a strategic move to attract investors and connect the state to international markets. By securing its own airline, Ebonyi becomes the second state in the Southeast—after Enugu—and the fifth in Nigeria to own a commercial carrier.

The government anticipates that the airline will drastically reduce travel costs for residents while supporting cargo and domestic flights, positioning Ebonyi as a competitive destination for trade and tourism in the sub-region.