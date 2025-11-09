Manufacturing And Fintech Drive Nigeria’s $5 Billion Investment Inflow

The federal government says it has attracted $5 billion in new investment across manufacturing, financial technology and energy sectors over the past two years.

President Bola Tinubu revealed the figure during the opening of the 2025 Lagos International Trade Fair. He credited clearer policies and active investor engagement for the capital inflows.

He stated that efforts such as removing fuel subsidies, unifying foreign-exchange rates and digitising port operations have helped restore business confidence.

The combined strength of manufacturing and fintech is significant. Manufacturing acts as a foundation for value-added production, while fintech drives financial inclusion and access to digital services.

The investment figures indicate growing investor trust in Nigeria’s ability to attract global capital despite structural challenges.