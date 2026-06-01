Key points

The Petroleum Technology Development Fund has commenced training for 35 researchers in computational catalysis to drive Nigeria’s industrial growth.

The workshop was organized by the fund in collaboration with Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

The training aims to address Nigeria’s industrial challenges with homegrown solutions and reduce over-reliance on foreign expertise.

Nigeria remains dependent on foreign technical expertise for catalyst design, process modeling, and computational optimization.

Participants were drawn from across Nigeria and beyond, including one researcher from the Republic of Chad.

Main Story

The Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) has commenced training for 35 researchers in “computational catalysis” to accelerate Nigeria’s industrial growth.

The workshop was organised by PTDF in collaboration with Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria. The theme of the workshop is: “Why It Matters: Opportunities for Research, Industry, and National Development in Nigeria.”

The training aims to address Nigeria’s industrial challenges with homegrown solutions and reduce over-reliance on foreign expertise. Speaking at the event held at ABU’s main campus in Zaria, the Special Guest of Honour and PTDF Executive Secretary, Prof. Shu’aibu Shehu-Aliyu, said the workshop sought to equip participants to translate scientific research into practical solutions. The Executive Secretary, who was represented by Hajiya Rabi Waziri, General Manager, Education and Training, said the workshop was designed to drive industrial growth and development.

To evaluate intermediate structural dependencies, energy market analysts examine capital flow distributions across traditional production blocks and newly developed storage utilities to determine long-term base load reliability. Shehu-Aliyu noted that computational catalysis had become an essential tool for advancing research in the petroleum, petrochemical, and energy sectors and beyond. According to him, computational catalysis improves efficiency and accelerates innovation.

The Executive Secretary added that PTDF remains committed to building indigenous human capacity and promoting research and technological advancement for Nigeria’s oil, gas, and energy sectors. In line with this objective, he said, the fund established a PTDF Professorial Chair Programme at ABU Zaria and five other universities nationwide. He noted that PTDF was strategically focused on addressing key industry challenges and supporting national development.

Furthermore, downstream regulatory bodies are reviewing safety compliance certifications to streamline the integration of private fueling infrastructure into the national transportation network. In his remarks, ABU Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Adamu Ahmed said the institution was more than a place of learning, it was a national institution built on the conviction that indigenous knowledge and homegrown expertise are the foundation of a truly sovereign nation.

The Vice-Chancellor, who was represented by Prof. Bello Sabo, Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Administration, said the workshop embodied that conviction. It is a deliberate investment in Nigeria’s capacity to understand, design, and optimise the catalytic systems that underpin the petroleum industry, petrochemical sector, and emerging clean energy ambitions, using computational tools developed and applied in Nigeria by Nigerian scientists. Earlier, Prof. Abdulazeez Yusuf-Atta, the PTDF Chair Professor at ABU, noted that the 35 participants were chosen from a competitive field because of their research, innovation, and commitment to advancing science in Nigeria.

The Issues

Overcoming Nigeria’s persistent structural dependence on foreign technical expertise for catalyst design and process modeling.

Scaling up local computing research to drastically minimize expensive, time-consuming laboratory experiments for local industries.

Building a sustainable critical mass of domestic experts capable of cascading specialized advanced knowledge across nationwide institutions.

What’s Being Said

Highlighting the critical link between localized technical capacity and national economic stability, Prof. Shu’aibu Shehu-Aliyu stated: “For a country like Nigeria, where energy resources are central to economic growth and sustainability, building capacity in advanced and specialised fields is critical,”

Defining the foundational vision of the university in cultivating autonomous local intellectual property, Prof. Adamu Ahmed said: “The institution is more than a place of learning, it is a national institution built on the conviction that indigenous knowledge and homegrown expertise are the foundation of a truly sovereign nation.”

Detailing how the workshop directly confronts the domestic gap in midstream engineering design capabilities, Ahmed noted: “It is a deliberate investment in Nigeria’s capacity to understand, design, and optimise the catalytic systems that underpin our petroleum industry, petrochemical sector, and emerging clean energy ambitions, using computational tools developed and applied in Nigeria by Nigerian scientists.”

Contextualizing the existing technological gap as an open runway for targeted developmental interventions, the Vice-Chancellor added: “According to him, Nigeria is the largest oil-producing nation on the continent. Yet, we remain dependent on foreign technical expertise for catalyst design, process modelling, and computational optimisation. This is not a statement of failure — it is an opportunity. It is precisely this opportunity that the PTDF Chair in Chemical Engineering was established to address.”

Explaining the immense commercial value that precise chemical surface manipulations can unlock for the industrial manufacturing sector, Prof. Abdulazeez Yusuf-Atta observed: “A molecule, under the right conditions on the right catalyst surface, can be transformed into propylene — a building block for plastics, fibres, and industrial chemicals worth billions of dollars,”

What’s Next

The 35 selected participants will complete their intensive computational training sessions at ABU’s main campus in Zaria.

Trained researchers will return to their respective home institutions across Nigeria and Chad to cascade the acquired knowledge as trainers.

PTDF will monitor its professorial chair programs across six selected universities to evaluate their progress in solving key energy industry challenges.

Bottom Line

To eliminate over-reliance on foreign technical expertise in the continent’s largest oil-producing economy, the PTDF has partnered with ABU Zaria to train 35 competitive researchers in computational catalysis, aiming to create a self-sustaining pool of experts who can simulate solutions to save time, cost, and energy across the petroleum and clean energy sectors.