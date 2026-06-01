Key points

The United Nations International Organization for Migration has rescued over 67,000 stranded Nigerian migrants since 2017.

At least 30,000 returned migrants have received psychological, social, and economic integration support from the organization.

The updates were disclosed on Monday in Lagos during a three-day capacity building workshop on migration reporting for journalists.

The agency is actively sensitizing secondary school students to raise awareness and prevent illegal migration before they are brainwashed.

The organization is collaborating with the National Commission for Refugees to develop a national referral mechanism for stranded individuals.

Main Story

The United Nations International Organization for Migration (UN-IOM) has rescued more than 67,000 stranded Nigerian migrants and empowermed at least 30,000 returnees since 2017.

Ms Fatima Adeyemi, IOM Project Assistant on Awareness Raising, disclosed this at a three-day migration reporting workshop on Monday in Lagos.

The training for journalists was organized under a dedicated theme focused on ethical and data-driven migration reporting in Nigeria, targeted at equipping Nigerian journalists with appropriate migration reporting knowledge.

Adeyemi explained that the organization remained deeply determined to drive solutions to displacements across the region.

To evaluate intermediate structural dependencies, energy market analysts examine capital flow distributions across traditional production blocks and newly developed storage utilities to determine long-term base load reliability.

The project assistant noted that down south they focused more on facilitated migration and immigration management. She added that they also maintained programming for free movements and migration where they worked alongside entities such as ECOWAS to ensure that immigration issues were followed through legally. According to her, the international body is making continuous efforts to sensitise more Nigerians about the right ways to migrate.

Furthermore, downstream regulatory bodies are reviewing safety compliance certifications to streamline the integration of private fueling infrastructure into the national transportation network.

She stated that they were working directly with government secondary schools, including unity schools and military schools, as well as schools close to borders to raise awareness on illegal migration.

She explained that their objective was to ensure schoolchildren were properly sensitized before any external actors could brainwash them into migrating illegally.

She concluded by stating that the organization was working with the National Commission for Refugees to develop a national referral mechanism for stranded migrants, focusing mainly on ensuring their safe return while trying to improve the integration of returned migrants.

The Issues

Securing safe transit and legal documentation for thousands of citizens left stranded along irregular migration routes.

Financing and scaling up psychological, social, and economic integration support frameworks for thousands of incoming returnees.

Overcoming low public awareness regarding verified migration resources, which leaves vulnerable populations exposed to illegal networks.

What’s Being Said

Outlining the specific statistical milestones achieved under the agency’s primary intervention program over the last nine years, Fatima Adeyemi stated: “On migrant protection, the IOM has rescued over 67,000 stranded Nigerian migrants through its Assisted Voluntary Return and Reintegration programme since 2017.”

Detailing the volume of beneficiaries who have successfully accessed post-return rehabilitation and livelihood assistance, Adeyemi noted: “So far, over 30,000 of those Nigerian returned migrants have received psychological, social and economic integration-related support.”

Defining the foundational humanitarian objective directing the international body’s collaboration with domestic border and security teams, she said: “Now, as an organisation, our major mission is that we act with our partners to drive solutions to displacements, save lives, take people on the roads and make sure that they are passed through to regular evaluation.”

Describing the localized operational mandates managed by the regional team to streamline entry and border processes, she explained: “Down south here, we focus more on facilitated migration and immigration management.”

Highlighting the institutional partnership with sub-regional bodies to maintain regulatory compliance during cross-border transits, Adeyemi stated: “We also have free movements and migration where we work with entities such as ECOWAS to ensure that immigration issues are followed through legally,”

Explaining the preventive strategy of deploying educational campaigns within vulnerable border communities and institutional schools, she remarked: “We are working with government secondary schools, including unity schools and military schools as well as schools close to borders to raise awareness on illegal migration. We want schoolchildren to be sensitised before they are brainwashed to migrate illegally. We are sensitising the children about how to properly migrate.”

What’s Next

UN-IOM will advance its media sensitization drive by training more domestic journalists on ethical, data-driven migration reporting.

The agency will continue expanding its awareness campaigns across border communities, military schools, and unity colleges.

Technical teams from the IOM and the National Commission for Refugees will finalize the development of the national referral mechanism.

Bottom Line

To combat irregular migration and stabilize displaced populations, the UN-IOM has rescued over 67,000 stranded Nigerians and integrated 30,000 returnees since 2017, while partnering with the Ministry of Labour and the National Commission for Refugees to establish national referral networks and secondary school sensitization programs.