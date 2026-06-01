Abeokuta residents stage peaceful protest to demand release of abducted Oyo pupils and teachers

Key points

Residents of Abeokuta staged a peaceful protest calling for the immediate release of abducted school children and teachers in Oyo State.

The demonstration followed the abduction of 39 pupils and seven teachers from three schools in the Oriire Local Government Area in May.

Protesters gathered at the Panseke skating ground carrying placards demanding an end to systemic kidnapping.

Entrepreneurs and local business owners stated that the worsening security situation has severely disrupted regional commerce and travel.

Security personnel from the police and NSCDC were strategically deployed across the state to maintain public order.

Main Story

Residents of Abeokuta on Monday staged a peaceful protest, calling on appropriate authorities to ensure immediate release of abducted school children and teachers in Oyo state.

The protesters, comprising youths, mothers, traders and others gathered at the Panseke skating ground armed with placards with inscriptions such as “Bring back our kidnapped children”, “Help us stop kidnapping”, among others.

The protest followed the abduction of 39 pupils and seven teachers from three schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State in May. Speaking on behalf of the protesters, Pastor Juwon Owolabi said that the situation had left many residents living in fear and uncertainty.

He explained that businesses and daily activities could not flourish in an insecure environment, thereby urging the government to deploy all necessary resources to secure the victims’ release and safeguard communities.

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The cleric further called on Nigerians to unite and peacefully demand decisive action against insecurity. Also speaking, Mrs Ada Comfort, an entrepreneur, said the worsening security situation had disrupted her business activities. She noted that the fear of travelling had prevented her from fulfilling customers’ orders and conducting normal business operations.

Comfort expressed deep sympathy for the abducted children and their families, describing their ordeal as heartbreaking. A nursing mother, Mrs Precious Jonathan, said she joined the protest because she desired a safer future for her children.

She added that she frequently thought about the abducted children and their wellbeing, especially during harsh weather conditions, and appealed to the government to prioritise the safety and welfare of citizens.

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Mr Ayodeji Ojo, a businessman, urged security agencies to intensify efforts to rescue the victims, while demanding a temporary closure of schools in vulnerable areas until security improves.

He urged government authorities to adopt stronger measures against kidnappers and other criminal groups. Security personnel, including officers of the police and NSCDC, were strategically deployed across the state to maintain security.

The Issues

Securing the immediate release of 39 pupils and seven teachers abducted from Oriire schools.

Mitigating business disruptions and trade stagnation caused by regional transport fears and insecurity.

Evaluating the strategic necessity of a temporary shutdown of academic institutions in highly vulnerable zones.

What’s Being Said

Outlining how pervasive regional security failures stifle local market productivity and personal movement, Pastor Juwon Owolabi stressed that “businesses and daily activities cannot flourish in an insecure environment,”

Expressing structural distress over the immediate operational challenges confronting domestic trade networks, Mrs Ada Comfort said “the worsening security situation had disrupted her business activities.”

Characterizing the psychological reality of families managing the trauma of missing dependents, Comfort described their ordeal as “heartbreaking.”

Highlighting maternal anxieties regarding the environmental hazards endured by captive children, Mrs Precious Jonathan said she joined the protest because she “desired a safer future for her children.”

What’s Next

Security agencies will face sustained pressure to intensify intelligence and operational tracking to rescue the 46 captives.

Government authorities will consider policy demands regarding enhanced anti-kidnapping legislation and potential temporary school closures in vulnerable corridors.

Police and NSCDC units will maintain strategic deployments across key public areas to preserve civil order.

Bottom Line

Demanding the immediate rescue of 39 pupils and seven teachers abducted in neighboring Oyo State, Abeokuta residents shut down the Panseke skating ground in a peaceful demonstration, warning that rising insecurity has paralyzed local commerce and demanding that the government prioritize public safety.