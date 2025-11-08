Udeh Sets Innovation and Technology at Heart of Nigeria’s Economic Transformation

Nigeria’s newly appointed Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Kingsley Tochukwu Udeh (SAN), has committed to repositioning his ministry as a key driver of national economic transformation and technological advancement.

Shortly after assuming office, Udeh stressed that Nigeria must take innovation, science and technology seriously if it is to become one of the world’s leading nations. He emphasised that the ministry will not operate as a symbolic unit but as a strategic engine of progress.

He said the ministry will focus heavily on empowering youth to harness their skills, knowledge and creativity. Udeh insisted that innovation, science and technology must deliver solutions to national challenges including security and unemployment.

The minister added that his leadership team has already identified “quick wins” that will yield tangible results in a short timeframe. He stressed that relevance will be measured by the ministry’s impact on Nigerian lives.

President Bola Tinubu’s confirmation of Udeh aligns with a broader national agenda that places science, technology and innovation at the core of economic strategy. Stakeholders will watch closely to see how the ministry translates ambition into action.