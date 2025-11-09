2026 Grammy Nominations Celebrate Gospel And Christian Excellence

The Recording Academy has announced the nominees for the 2026 Grammy Awards in the Christian and Gospel categories. The list highlights artists whose music continues to inspire faith communities around the world.

Leading the nominations is CeCe Winans, recognised for her album More Than This, which has earned praise for its powerful message and vocal depth. Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Maverick City Music, and Elevation Worship also received multiple nominations, reflecting their growing influence across global worship spaces.

The categories include Best Gospel Performance/Song, Best Contemporary Christian Music Album, and Best Roots Gospel Album. Each category celebrates a unique expression of faith through music, from traditional hymns to modern praise and worship.

This year’s nominations also feature a strong mix of new and established voices. Artists such as DOE, Brandon Lake, and Chandler Moore continue to push the boundaries of contemporary gospel sound while maintaining strong lyrical depth and authenticity.

For many fans, the 2026 Grammy nominations reflect how far gospel and Christian music have come in shaping mainstream culture. The winners will be announced during the Grammy Awards ceremony set to take place early next year.