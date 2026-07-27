24 housemates enter Big Brother Naija Season 11 house

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | July 27, 2026

Key Points

Twenty-four contestants officially entered the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house on Sunday

The new season, themed “Show Ya Sef,” offers a grand prize of ₦160 million

This year’s house features upgraded production technology, including 52 robotic cameras and enhanced audio systems

Main Story

Twenty-four contestants officially entered the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 11 house on Sunday night as organisers launched another edition of Africa’s biggest reality television show, setting the stage for weeks of competition, entertainment and strategic gameplay.

The new season, themed “Show Ya Sef,” will see housemates compete through weekly tasks, nominations and evictions for the coveted ₦160 million grand prize, one of the largest rewards in the history of the franchise.

As is customary, this year’s contestants were selected from diverse professional and cultural backgrounds, ranging from entrepreneurs, lawyers and software developers to actors, broadcasters, musicians, dancers, photographers and students. Organisers say the mix is designed to create compelling interactions and showcase different personalities under one roof.

Beyond the contestants, MultiChoice also unveiled a significantly upgraded Big Brother house, equipped with 52 robotic pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras, seven handheld cameras, 59 microphones, 36 antenna blades and 19 speakers, providing continuous coverage of activities inside the house throughout the season.

Among the 24 housemates are Bells (Isabella Imoh), Kamsy Uzoma, Faith “Sheba” Gamde, Flora Egbedi, Lovette “Goddessa” Okechukwu, Oyindamola “Oyin” Oshikoya, Bluethopia (Usaku Bantai), Whitney “Nomy” Chukwu, Chinaecherem “Neche” Maduagwu, Temitope “Temi Nkem” Chigbue, Abisola “Abi” Ayoola, Ijeoma “Mercedes” Emi, Oluwaseyifunmi “Araga” Sosanya, Muudumbari “Barry” Pop-Yornwin, Joshua “Tram” Alekewumu, Gerard Adebija, Patrick “Ricky” Jumbo, Chimsom Chuka-Okoli, Amyr “Aikou” Yousufzai, Ezenwoke “Cassi” Nwosu, Martins Iyeh, Sultan “Sultex” Aregbe-Obanikoro, Victor “Keivo” Ikpe and Yusuf Muhammad-Awal.

Each contestant will attempt to outwit fellow housemates while earning the support of viewers through their personalities, alliances and performances in weekly challenges.

“This season is about contestants showing their authentic selves and entertaining audiences across Africa,” organisers said during the official launch of the show.

What’s Being Said

“Show Ya Sef is about authenticity, individuality and giving viewers another unforgettable season of entertainment.”, organisers said during the official launch of Big Brother Naija Season 11.

Entertainment analysts say the reality show remains one of Africa’s biggest television productions, providing participants with significant opportunities to build careers in media, entertainment, business and brand influencing after leaving the house.

What’s Next

Housemates will begin participating in Biggie’s weekly tasks and challenges immediately.

The first nomination and eviction process is expected to commence in the opening weeks of the competition.

Viewers across Africa will vote weekly to determine which contestants remain in the house until the Season 11 winner emerges.

The Bottom Line: Big Brother Naija has evolved beyond a reality television programme into one of Nigeria’s most influential entertainment and commercial platforms. With a ₦160 million grand prize, enhanced production technology and a diverse lineup of contestants, Season 11 is expected to attract significant audience engagement, advertising revenue and digital conversations throughout its run.