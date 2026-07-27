NGX Group declares N1.30 interim dividend as H1 profit jumps 146%

Key points

NGX Group declared an interim dividend of N1.30 per ordinary share for the first half of 2026.

Profit after tax rose 146% to N10.36 billion, while revenue climbed 118% to N17.60 billion.

Stronger transaction fees, listing income and investment earnings drove performance.

The company said it would continue investing in technology and market development while rewarding shareholders.

Main story

Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) Plc has declared an interim dividend of N1.30 per ordinary share for the six months ended June 30, following a strong first-half financial performance.

The company said the dividend reflects the strength of its earnings, improved cash generation and the board’s confidence in the sustainability of its growth strategy, while preserving its ability to continue investing in technology, market development and strategic opportunities across the capital market value chain.

NGX Group reported revenue of N17.60 billion in the first half of 2026, representing a 118% increase from N8.08 billion recorded during the corresponding period of 2025.

Total income rose by 96% to N19.34 billion.

The company attributed the growth largely to increased market activity, with transaction fee income surging 169% to N13.34 billion from N4.96 billion. Listing fees increased by 59% to N2.38 billion, while technology income rose 19% to N447.86 million.

Operating profit grew by 155% to N10.62 billion from N4.16 billion as income growth outpaced operating expenses.

NGX Group also recorded a 130% increase in its share of profit from equity-accounted investees to N4.14 billion, driven mainly by the strong performance of Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc.

As a result, profit before tax rose 170% to N14.76 billion from N5.46 billion, while profit after tax increased 146% to N10.36 billion from N4.22 billion in the same period last year.

The company said total assets stood at N75.87 billion as of June 30, while shareholders’ equity rose to N60.49 billion from N55.20 billion at the end of 2025.

Chairman of NGX Group, Umaru Kwairanga, said the board’s approval of the interim dividend reflected confidence in the company’s long-term outlook.

“We are encouraged by the significant growth recorded across the business and by the increasing contribution of companies within the Group’s investment portfolio.

“The Board remains committed to balancing attractive returns to shareholders with continued investment in infrastructure, technology and strategic initiatives required to deepen Nigeria’s capital market and position NGX Group for sustainable growth,” he said.

Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Temi Popoola, said the results demonstrated the strength and scalability of the company’s business model.

“Our first-half results were supported by significantly higher transaction activity, increased listing income and stronger contributions from our investee companies, while disciplined execution enabled us to translate this growth into substantially improved profitability.

“We remain focused on sustaining this momentum by deepening market liquidity, expanding investor participation, accelerating the development of technology-enabled products and building a more diversified financial market infrastructure group.

“The N1.30 interim dividend reflects both the progress made and our confidence in the Group’s capacity to deliver sustainable long-term value,” Popoola said.

The company said shareholders whose names appear in the register of members on the qualification date will be eligible for the interim dividend. It added that the qualification date, closure period and payment date will be announced in line with regulatory requirements.

The issues

The strong first-half performance highlights renewed activity in Nigeria’s capital market, with increased trading volumes and listings boosting exchange revenues. The interim dividend also signals management’s confidence in future earnings while balancing shareholder returns with continued investment in market infrastructure.

What’s being said

“The N1.30 interim dividend reflects both the progress made and our confidence in the Group’s capacity to deliver sustainable long-term value.” — Temi Popoola, Group Managing Director and CEO, NGX Group.

What’s next

Investors will await the announcement of the qualification and payment dates for the interim dividend, while attention will shift to whether the company can sustain its earnings momentum in the second half of the year.

Bottom line

NGX Group delivered a strong first-half performance, driven by higher trading activity, listing income and investment earnings, enabling it to reward shareholders with an interim dividend while maintaining investment in future growth.