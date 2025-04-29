Zulum Appoints Bunu Bukar as Borno State Accountant General

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has approved the appointment of Alhaji Bunu Bukar, FCNA, as the new Accountant General of the state.

The appointment was announced in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Strategy, Dauda Iliya.

Bukar’s appointment takes effect from 8th May 2025 and follows the retirement of the incumbent Accountant General, Bura Usman, who is set to bow out of service on the same date.

A seasoned finance professional, Bukar brings to the role over 16 years of experience in the banking sector and 13 years in public service. He holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA) with a specialisation in Finance, and a Postgraduate Diploma in Accountancy, among other academic and professional credentials.

Governor Zulum charged the new Accountant General to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, transparency, financial integrity, and accountability in the discharge of his duties.

He also commended the outgoing Accountant General, Bura Usman, for his dedicated and selfless service to the state, describing his contributions as invaluable and enduring.