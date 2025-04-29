Telecom Battle Intensifies in Kogi as Glo, Airtel Target 1.5M MTN Subscribers

Following the suspension of MTN operations in Kogi State, rival telecom giants Globacom and Airtel have intensified efforts to capture an estimated 1.5 million displaced subscribers, triggering a fierce competition for market dominance in the state.

The development stems from an ongoing dispute between MTN Nigeria and the Kogi State Government, which culminated in a court-ordered shutdown of the company’s facilities. The four-week-long closure has left millions of residents without access to MTN’s network, prompting a mass exodus of users to alternative service providers.

The Guardian reports that the shutdown was enforced by the Kogi State Utility Infrastructure Management and Compliance Agency (KUIMCA) and the Kogi State Internal Revenue Service (KGIRS), who jointly accused MTN of flouting operational guidelines as outlined in the state’s official gazette.

Addressing journalists in Lokoja, KUIMCA Director-General, Dr Taufiq Isa, and KGIRS Executive Chairman, Salihu Enehe, maintained that the telecom provider would remain sealed off until it complies with regulatory requirements.

An MTN technical staff in Lokoja, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that the company holds the largest subscriber base in the state. “Out of over two million telecom users in Kogi, more than one million are MTN subscribers. Glo and Airtel are now taking full advantage of the shutdown,” he noted.

In response, both Globacom and Airtel have embarked on aggressive expansion campaigns, including the deployment of new fibre-optic infrastructure across Kogi’s 21 local government areas. Industry observers note that both companies are leveraging their 4G networks to lure subscribers with promises of improved service delivery, reduced latency, and greater reliability.

“The race is on,” said Azeez Sheriff, a retired MTN staff member. “Glo and Airtel are recruiting technical personnel and expanding infrastructure rapidly. If they maintain this momentum, MTN could lose its grip on the Kogi market permanently.”

Visits to various customer service centres in Lokoja confirmed increased traffic, with Glo and Airtel outlets witnessing a surge in SIM purchases, upgrades, and service enquiries. Many former MTN users have reportedly reactivated dormant lines or switched providers altogether.

“The telecom monopoly once held by MTN in Kogi is breaking down,” said Reuben Akor, a Lokoja-based media practitioner. “In just two weeks, subscriber numbers for Glo and Airtel have seen significant growth.”

However, the impact of the standoff has been severe for MTN’s local workforce, many of whom now face uncertainty over job security. The broader population, particularly those without the means to travel outside the state, continue to suffer the consequences of disrupted communication.