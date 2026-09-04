Zoho upgrades Catalyst with AI tools for application development

Key Points

Zoho upgrades Catalyst with AI-powered tools for building and deploying applications.

New features allow AI coding assistants to perform development tasks with greater platform integration.

Students can use Catalyst free for non-commercial projects without subscriptions or credit cards.

Main Story

Zoho Corporation has upgraded its Catalyst cloud platform with AI-powered tools designed to help developers turn computer-generated code into tested and deployable applications.

The Country Head, Zoho Nigeria, Mr Kehinde Ogundare, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

Ogundare said the upgrade was aimed at simplifying application development, testing and deployment while reducing the time developers spend managing underlying technology and multiple cloud services.

He said AI coding assistants had accelerated the process of writing applications, but developers still faced challenges in preparing AI-generated code for real-world deployment.

According to him, Catalyst provides the infrastructure needed to build, launch and scale applications on a single platform.

Developers can use AI coding assistants, including Claude Code and OpenAI’s Codex, while Catalyst manages much of the underlying technology required to run the applications.

“Developers still spend significant time managing infrastructure and bringing together separate cloud services,” Ogundare said.

The Issues

One of the new features, Catalyst Agent Skills, provides AI assistants with information needed to work with the platform and follow recommended development procedures.

Ogundare said a non-interactive command-line tool would allow AI assistants to carry out multiple development tasks without requiring developers to provide instructions at every stage.

The platform’s Model Context Protocol (MCP) support also enables developers to perform tasks such as creating database tables directly from their usual coding environments.

He said the features were designed to shorten the path from writing code to testing and deployment while reducing reliance on multiple cloud services.

Human oversight remains part of the process, however. Developers must manually move applications from testing environments into production.

Ogundare said Catalyst also provides records of actions taken by AI assistants, while changes can be tracked, reversed and attributed to individual users.

What’s Being Said

“Developers still spend significant time managing infrastructure and bringing together separate cloud services,” Ogundare said.

What’s Next

Zoho said students developing non-commercial applications can use Catalyst without charge, subscriptions or credit cards.

The student offering provides access to application hosting, database management and AI experimentation tools, giving learners practical experience in developing and deploying applications.

Developers can also access a free monthly option, while users seeking broader access can receive N192,500 in free credits over six months.

Catalyst operates on a pay-as-you-go model, with spending controls that allow users to monitor and manage costs.

Zoho has also released some Catalyst development tools as open-source projects, enabling developers to inspect, improve and contribute to them.

Applications built on the platform run on Zoho’s data centres and are supported by security measures including cyberattack protection and regular security testing.

Bottom Line

Zoho’s Catalyst upgrade is designed to address the gap between AI-generated code and production-ready applications by combining AI coding assistants with cloud infrastructure, development controls and deployment tools on one platform.