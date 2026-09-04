Five killed, 18 injured in Enugu-Onitsha expressway crash

Key Points

Five people died in a multiple crash on the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway.

Eighteen others were injured in the accident involving three vehicles.

FRSC blames preliminary findings on wrongful overtaking and speed violation.

Main Story

Five people were killed and 18 others injured in a multiple accident on the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway in Enugu State on Thursday.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed the crash, which occurred at about 3:18 p.m. near the LNG Plant at Ugwu-Onyeama.

FRSC Route Commander, Theophilus Okoduwa, who is also the Enugu State Sector Command Public Enlightenment Officer, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu that 25 people were involved in the accident.

The victims comprised 13 males and 12 females. The five fatalities were four males and one female, while the 18 injured victims comprised seven males and 11 females.

Okoduwa said the crash involved a Dongfeng trailer, a Mitsubishi L300 commercial bus and a Honda car.

He said FRSC personnel, patrol vehicles and an ICU ambulance arrived at the scene within nine minutes of the incident being reported at about 3:25 p.m.

The Issues

The crash caused an obstruction on the expressway, prompting the FRSC to divert traffic while efforts were made to remove the wreckage.

The injured victims were taken to Tex Hospital at 9th Mile Corner for immediate medical treatment.

Okoduwa said the remains of the five deceased victims were deposited at Ekochin Morgue, 9th Mile, after medical officials confirmed their deaths.

Preliminary findings indicated that wrongful overtaking and speed violation might have contributed to the crash.

What’s Being Said

“Within nine minutes of reporting the incident to the FRSC Sector Command at about 3:25p.m, our officers and marshals as well as patrol vehicles and ICU ambulance arrived at the scene,” Okoduwa said.

“The injured victims were taken to nearby Tex Hospital, 9th Mile Corner, for immediate medical attention while after confirmation from medical officials, the remains of the five deceased were deposited at Ekochin Morgue, 9th Mile,” he said.

What’s Next

FRSC personnel are continuing efforts to clear the expressway of the wreckage and restore normal traffic flow.

The corps is also expected to continue investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash, with preliminary findings pointing to wrongful overtaking and speeding as possible contributing factors.

Bottom Line

Five people died and 18 were injured after a trailer, commercial bus and car collided on the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway. FRSC’s preliminary investigation points to wrongful overtaking and speed violation as possible causes.