KEY POINTS

Prof. Gu Jianxin, Director-General of Zhejiang’s Department of Foreign Affairs, has called for global economic cooperation instead of competition to advance mutual growth.

The 15th Five-Year Plan of China officially commences this year, with Zhejiang Province positioned as a primary hub for investments in Artificial Intelligence, agribusiness, and infrastructure.

Zhejiang’s Economic Profile: Despite its small landmass, the province accounts for 15.5 per cent of China’s national capital income and recorded $80 billion in foreign direct investment last year.

Innovation Hub: Known as the birthplace of tech giants like Alibaba, Zhejiang ranks as China’s fourth most innovative province and has led regional economic vitality for four consecutive years.

MAIN STORY

Zhejiang Province, a powerhouse of the Chinese economy, is championing a shift toward deeper international cooperation as the world navigates shifting trade dynamics. Speaking at a reception for global journalists in Hangzhou, Prof. Gu Jianxin underscored that the path to collective global prosperity lies in partnership rather than rivalry.

The visit provided journalists with a firsthand look at the province’s role in China’s newly launched 15th Five-Year Plan. Discussions centered on high-growth sectors including Artificial Intelligence, manufacturing, and the President Xi Jinping-led concept of “lucid waters and lush mountains,” which treats environmental preservation as an invaluable economic asset.

Gu detailed the impressive scale of Zhejiang’s reach, noting that the province’s exports reached $60.8 million last year, contributing significantly to its status as the world’s leader in overall cargo flow. With a population of 67 million squeezed into just 105,000 square kilometres, the province has mastered high-density economic efficiency. “We are the birthplace to many technologies and manufacturing sectors that drive regional vitality,” Gu added.

The timing of the call for cooperation is symbolic, as 2026 marks the Year of the Horse in Chinese culture, signifying strength and steady progress. Tania Glouhtcheva, representing the international press delegation, noted that China’s “hardworking path to modernisation” continues to offer new lessons for the global community, particularly in how local blueprints like the Five-Year Plan are turned into tangible economic dividends.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“There is the need for countries across the world to deepen global cooperation with one another, rather than competing,” said Prof. Gu Jianxin.

“Zhejiang accounts for 15.5 per cent of the national capital income… we are the largest in the world in terms of overall cargo flow,” Gu added.

“No matter how many times one comes to China, there is always something new to learn,” noted Tania Glouhtcheva.

WHAT’S NEXT

AI & Tech Expansion: Under the 15th Five-Year Plan, Zhejiang is expected to announce new bilateral AI research partnerships with international tech hubs throughout 2026.

Agribusiness Trade: The province is looking to leverage its “20 per cent land” used for farming to increase agricultural business development exports to African and European partners.

Infrastructure Milestones: Several new infrastructure projects aimed at streamlining cargo flow in and out of Zhejiang’s major ports are slated for completion by the end of the year.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that Zhejiang Province is positioning itself as the diplomatic and economic laboratory for China’s 15th Five-Year Plan. By emphasizing “cooperation over competition,” the province aims to secure its $80 billion foreign investment pipeline while setting a collaborative tone for China’s global trade relations in the Year of the Horse.