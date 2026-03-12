Dragon in the machine: How China’s technology investments are reshaping Nigeria’s industrial economy

From fibre optic networks and standard-gauge railways to electric vehicles and steel plants, Chinese capital and technology are embedded across seven critical sectors of Nigeria’s economy— but the depth of technology transfer remains uneven

BizWatch Research Desk | March 2026

Key points

• Huawei and ZTE together control over 90% of Nigeria’s telecoms equipment market, backed by combined investments exceeding $1.6 billion between 2010 and 2020.

• China has built every kilometre of Nigeria’s modern standard-gauge railway network, with commitments totalling over $8 billion across active and planned routes.

• Chinese-financed power plants account for over 40% of Nigeria’s roughly 4,000 MW total generation capacity; the $1.3 billion Zungeru plant alone adds 700 MW.

• Nigeria is Africa’s second-largest solar panel importer, sourcing 70% of panels from China – with local assembly deals now in motion with LONGi, the world’s largest solar manufacturer.

• A $400 million steel plant deal signed in 2025 and advanced negotiations over a $2 billion Ajaokuta revival signal China’s deepening role in Nigeria’s metals sector.

• The motorcycle sector tells Nigeria’s most complete technology transfer arc: from China’s first motorcycle import deal in 1987, through Innoson’s Nnewi assembly plant, to Nigeria’s first EV export to the United States – with an estimated 15,000–20,000 EVs now on Nigerian roads.

• The critical challenge across all sectors: backward linkages between Chinese projects and domestic Nigerian SMEs remain weak, limiting the depth of industrial spillover.

China’s economic footprint in Nigeria is no longer reducible to trade statistics or construction contracts. Across seven key industries – telecommunications, rail, power, renewable energy, manufacturing, metals, and automotive – Chinese capital, companies, and technology have become structurally embedded in Nigeria’s economy, in some cases replacing Western and multilateral institutions as the primary financiers and builders of critical infrastructure.

The scale is significant. Total Chinese investment commitments to Nigeria under the bilateral strategic partnership exceed $20 billion. But the more consequential question – how much of that investment translates into durable technology capability, skills, and industrial capacity for Nigeria. The answer, sector by sector, is uneven.

Sector 1: Telecommunications & ICT

No sector shows China’s dominance more starkly than telecommunications. Huawei and ZTE collectively hold over 90% of Nigeria’s telecoms equipment market, a position built over two decades through competitive pricing enabled by long-term, low-interest financing from China’s state banks – including the China Development Bank and China Exim Bank. Chinese firms typically underprice global competitors by approximately 30%, a structural advantage no rival has matched in the Nigerian market.

Investment scale: Between 2010 and 2020, Huawei deployed $750 million and ZTE $880 million in Nigerian communication infrastructure – a combined $1.63 billion. Continent-wide, Huawei has built approximately 50% of Africa’s 3G networks and 70% of its 4G networks.

Infrastructure: Nigeria’s Galaxy Backbone signed an MoU with Huawei in 2018 for the National ICT Infrastructure Backbone (NICTIB) project, backed by China Exim Bank loans totalling $428 million across two phases, providing fibre infrastructure to federal government institutions.

Technology transfer: Both Huawei and ZTE have opened local offices and employed significant numbers of Nigerians, supporting talent transfer and capacity building. Huawei has run targeted initiatives including a ‘1,000 Girls ICT’ training project and regular graduate certification programmes for Nigerian engineers.

Sector 2: Railway & Transport Infrastructure

China, through the state-owned China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), has become the sole builder of Nigeria’s modern standard-gauge rail network. Every kilometre of new standard-gauge track in Nigeria has been built by CCECC and financed by China Exim Bank.

Abuja–Kaduna (187 km): Completed in July 2016 at a cost of $876 million, with $500 million from China Exim Bank. It was the first standard-gauge line in the Nigerian capital region and by 2019 generated as much annual revenue as the entire 3,505 km colonial-era Cape-gauge network combined.

Lagos–Ibadan (156 km): Completed in 2021 at a cost of $1.7 billion, also contracted to CCECC.

Broader network: In 2018, Nigeria signed a $6.68 billion contract with CCECC for the remaining segments of the Lagos–Kano standard-gauge corridor — the spine of Nigeria’s planned national rail network.

Technology and skills transfer: The Abuja–Kaduna project created approximately 15,000 direct and indirect Nigerian jobs. CCECC sent 67 young Nigerian graduates to China for specialised training in railway technology and operations. Nigerian engineers subsequently qualified to drive trains on the line – the first standard-gauge route in the country to be operated by Nigerian train drivers rather than Chinese expatriates.

Sector 3: Power & Energy

Chinese-financed power plants now account for over 40% of Nigeria’s approximately 4,000 MW of total generation capacity – a share that reflects decades of underinvestment by the Nigerian government and Western partners, and an opening that Chinese state-backed firms have moved decisively to fill.

Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Plant: Built by Sinohydro and China National Electric Engineering Company (CNEEC), the $1.3 billion facility has an installed capacity of 700 MW and is designed to generate 2.64 billion kWh annually – enough to meet close to 10% of Nigeria’s total domestic energy needs. China Exim Bank provided a $984 million preferential loan covering 75% of project costs, at a 2.5% interest rate over 20 years.

Mambila Plateau Hydropower Project (pipeline): At 3.05 GW of planned capacity and an estimated cost of $5.8 billion, largely financed by China Exim Bank – the Mambila project would, if completed, be transformative for Nigeria’s power sector. Target operational date: 2030.

Oil and gas: In 2025, Chinese spending on oil and gas projects in Nigeria reached an all-time high, with Chinese firms constructing an estimated $20 billion worth of oil and gas processing facilities.

Sector 4: Renewable Energy

The renewable energy sector represents the most dynamic front of China-Nigeria technology engagement, moving rapidly from a pure import relationship toward nascent local manufacturing, with major deals signed or in advanced negotiation as of early 2026.

Market dominance: China accounts for 70% of all solar panel shipments into Nigeria. Between June 2024 and June 2025, Nigeria imported approximately 1,721 MW worth of solar panels from China, making it Africa’s second-largest solar importer after South Africa. The Nigerian solar market was valued at over $600 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at 15–20% annually through 2030.

Shifting toward local production: Since 2023, the Nigerian government has partnered with China Great Wall Industry Corporation to establish a solar cell production facility in Gora, a region rich in the silicon and silica raw materials required for solar cell manufacturing.

LONGi factory deal: Nigeria’s Energy Commission finalised discussions with LONGi – the world’s largest solar panel manufacturer, for a 500–1,000 MW solar panel production plant in Nigeria under the Tinubu administration’s Renewed Hope Solarisation Policy. If delivered, this would be among the most significant clean energy manufacturing investments in West Africa.

Huawei mini-grid centre: In September 2024, Nigeria’s Rural Electrification Agency (REA) signed an agreement with Huawei Nigeria for a mini-grid simulation and technical standardisation centre, a facility capable of testing the durability and efficiency of renewable systems under varied environmental conditions.

Technology transfer ceiling: Chinese solar manufacturers have heavily automated the production value chain, making full localisation difficult. However, since solar cells account for approximately 40% of a panel’s price, analysts calculate that local assembly of the remaining components could retain over 60% of value within the Nigerian economy.

Emerging frontier – green hydrogen: In 2025, LONGi registered a notable engagement in green hydrogen development in Nigeria, flagged in China’s Belt and Road Initiative investment report, signaling a potential shift from infrastructure provision to advanced clean energy technology partnership.

Sector 5: Manufacturing

China’s impact on Nigerian manufacturing is significant, though its nature is more complex than simple technology transfer. Chinese machinery access has lowered the cost of industrial equipment dramatically; Chinese-owned factories in Nigeria’s free trade zones have created measurable jobs and some skills mobility. But backward linkages to the local economy remain shallow.

Cost transformation: European manufacturing machines costing over $450,000 can be sourced from China for approximately $23,000, roughly one-twentieth of the equivalent cost – making Chinese machinery the only financially viable capital equipment option for the majority of Nigerian manufacturers.

Sectoral findings: Research across Chinese-invested manufacturers in Nigeria found the most significant technology transfer evidence in non-homogenous product sectors such as furniture, where production know-how is less easily automated. The automotive and construction sectors showed notable technology exchange, but backward linkages between Chinese firms and domestic Nigerian SMEs remained limited, constraining the development of local supply chains and industrial clusters.

Free trade zones: The Ogun Free Trade Zone and the Lekki FTZ host clusters of Chinese manufacturers producing steel pipes, ceramics, and consumer goods. Research noted that the ceramics and steel sub-sectors exhibited a high degree of labour mobility – Nigerian workers developing transferable skills as they moved between Chinese-owned factories.

Sector 6: Metals & Steel

The metals and steel sector encapsulates the defining tension of Nigeria’s relationship with Chinese industrial capital: the same state-backed financing and manufacturing scale that enables Chinese firms to invest in Nigerian production capacity also enables Chinese steelmakers to flood the Nigerian market with subsidised imports that undercut domestic producers.

Ajaokuta revival: The federal government is in advanced negotiations with Chinese investors for a $2 billion rehabilitation of the Ajaokuta Steel Complex – a 42-year-old facility that has never reached full production. A Chinese firm deployed approximately 20 engineers to Nigeria at its own expense for a two-week on-site evaluation, concluding that the existing 1.3 million metric tonne rolling mill is viable and could restart within six months of agreement. The deal includes provisions to send hundreds of Nigerian engineers to China for specialised training.

Stellar Steel, Ewekoro: In late 2025, Nigeria signed a $400 million cooperation agreement with Chinese-backed Stellar Steel Company Limited for a new steel plant in Ogun State – described as one of the largest FDI commitments in Nigeria’s steel sector in nearly a decade. The project targets over 2,000 direct and 20,000 indirect jobs, a localised iron ore supply chain projected to save over $1 billion in foreign exchange annually, and integration of energy-efficient green steel production technologies.

The dumping problem: China’s steel exports reached a record 118 million tonnes in 2024 – more than double the 2020 level – driven by heavy state subsidisation at roughly five times the rate of global competitors. Nigeria, lacking the trade defence infrastructure of the EU, the US, or India, remains directly exposed. Cheap Chinese rebar and wire rod consistently undercut domestic steel producers.

Wire and cable: Nigeria has a functioning domestic cable manufacturing industry – Cutix, Coleman, and Kabelmetal are established producers, but the sector remains structurally dependent on Chinese inputs and component supply chains. Chinese firms operating in adjacent metals sectors also import the majority of their raw materials from China, with only low-value, bulky inputs like scrap metal sourced locally.

Sector 7: Motorcycles, Tricycles & Electric Vehicles

Nigeria’s motorcycle and vehicle sector tells the most complete technology transfer story in this entire analysis – beginning with a Chinese motorcycle import deal in 1987 and arriving, nearly four decades later, at Nigeria’s first electric vehicle export to the United States. It is the arc that China’s involvement in every other sector is still working toward.

Motorcycles – where it started: In 1987, Innoson Nigeria Limited brought in the first Chinese-brand motorcycles. By 1995, Innoson had established a fully automated motorcycle assembly plant in Nnewi – the first fully indigenous motorcycle assembly facility in Nigeria. The market impact was immediate: the price of a brand-new motorcycle fell from ₦150,000 to ₦70,000, effectively eliminating the second-hand import market. Today, brands marketed as ‘made-in-Nigeria’ – Qlink, Daylong, and Lifan – are all Chinese-origin marques assembled locally. China’s Haojue, which has led China’s motorcycle industry in production and sales for 22 consecutive years, is one of the most actively traded brands on the Nigerian secondary market.

Documented skills absorption: The Nnewi case is one of the clearest records of genuine technology transfer in any Nigerian sector. Innoson management stated on record that Nigerians now run their production line without Chinese input – and that the number of Chinese technical partners has been progressively reduced as Nigerian workers absorbed the capability. At Shacman Motors, Chinese partners trained former ANAMMCO staff to assemble Chinese trucks independently, after which Nigerians ran the lines without continued expatriate involvement.

Tricycles — the electric pivot: The traditional petrol keke Napep market is dominated by Indian brands – Bajaj, TVS, and Piaggio. But the electric tricycle transition is being led by Chinese partnerships. In 2023, the Nigerian federal government signed a cooperation MoU with Chinese company Mutual Commitment Company Limited to assemble electric tricycles locally and establish a renewable energy training centre. At the FOCAC summit, Nigeria also signed a separate MoU with China Metallurgical Group specifically targeting local manufacturing capacity for electric tricycles.

Electric vehicles — a Chinese technology spine: Nigeria’s nascent EV sector exists almost entirely on Chinese components and technology, even where the assembling company is Nigerian-owned. JET Motor Company, which assembles Nigeria’s first electric cargo vans – imports its powertrain from China’s Jing-Jin Electric Technologies Co. and its battery from Chinese firm KeyPower, currently assembling three units per day at its Lagos plant. Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing’s EV range – the IVM Link, IVM EX02, and IVM EX01 are largely rebadged models from Chinese manufacturers BAIC, Dongfeng, and Zhongxing. Local content runs to an estimated 65% in areas like body panels, plastics, and upholstery; core structural and powertrain elements remain pre-fabricated Chinese imports.

Market scale and trajectory: Nigeria had an estimated 15,000 to 20,000 electric vehicles on its roads as of 2025 – up from virtually zero five years prior with the market projected to grow at 6.8% annually through 2031. BYD, JAC, and Dongfeng are already present through assembly partnerships or dealership networks. In May 2025, the Chinese government announced plans to establish dedicated EV factories in Nigeria as part of deepening bilateral economic ties. Ogun State separately announced a $40 million EV assembly hub – covering motorcycles, tricycles, cars, and buses projected to create more than 60,000 jobs, with Spiro already deploying battery-swapping stations in Abeokuta.

Historic milestone: Nigeria recorded its first 100% made-in-Nigeria EV export to the United States – an early-stage but symbolically significant signal that local assembly capability is beginning to yield exportable product.

What’s Being Said

“Chinese companies can underprice global competitors by around 30%, largely because of long-term low-interest financing from China’s state banks.” – Researchers on China-Africa infrastructure financing

“Positive cases of technology transfer and skills training were found particularly in non-homogenous product sectors such as furniture, though linkages to domestic Nigerian firms remained low, limiting the development of industrial clusters.” – Academic research on Chinese FDI in Nigeria

“Since solar cells account for roughly 40% of a panel’s price, if Nigeria can handle local assembly of the remaining components, it could retain over 60% of the value chain within the domestic economy.” – Clean energy sector analysts on Nigeria’s solar localisation strategy

What’s Next

• Finalisation of the Ajaokuta Steel deal and the LONGi solar factory agreement will be the clearest near-term tests of how deep China’s manufacturing technology transfer to Nigeria actually goes in practice.

• The Mambila Plateau Hydropower Project (3.05 GW, $5.8 billion) remains the single largest pipeline item – expected completion by 2030 would materially reshape Nigeria’s power capacity.

• LONGi’s entry into green hydrogen development is an early signal to watch – if formalised, it would represent a qualitative shift from infrastructure provision to advanced technology partnership.

• Nigeria’s policy posture on trade defence – particularly whether it develops anti-dumping instruments for the steel sector, will determine whether Chinese investment builds local industry or displaces it.

• China’s pledge of scholarships and industrial training placements for more than 5,000 Nigerian students in AI, engineering, renewable energy, and manufacturing (February 2025) could significantly expand Nigeria’s technical base if the pipeline is sustained.

The Bottom Line

China’s technology presence in Nigeria is real, measurable, and in several sectors – telecoms, rail, power – already structural. The investment figures are not projections; the infrastructure has been built, the equipment is live, and in some cases Nigerian engineers are running systems they were trained by Chinese partners to operate.

But the depth of technology transfer, the kind that builds lasting domestic capability and industrial supply chains, remains shallow outside a handful of sectors and projects. Weak backward linkages, import dependency on Chinese components, and the competitive pressure of subsidised Chinese exports all limit how far these investments translate into a self-sustaining Nigerian industrial base.