Zest: Transforming Business Payments with Tailored Solutions

In Nigeria’s cutthroat fintech space, one payments platform is carving out a difference by doing more than just moving money; it is building customizable sector-driven solutions. Stanbic IBTC’s Zest is rapidly emerging as the preferred payments partner for businesses that demand far more than basic transaction services.

Traditional banks bring stability, and challenger fintechs bring agility. Zest combines both. Launched in October 2023, it immediately offered a multi-rail payments gateway supporting cards, QR, bank accounts, USSD, Apple Pay, and Google Pay. But its real edge lies in solving practical operational problems unique to each business vertical.

“It is not just about enabling payments,” note observers tracking Zest’s expansion, “it is the sector-led solutioning and customisation that truly set it apart.” Recognising that businesses differ widely in how they operate, Zest operates a sector-first design that provides advanced features like direct debits, tokenisation, subscription billing, and customizable ledger structures.

Their embedded digital enablement, turnkey eCommerce stacks, so that businesses can go online quickly, is a real game-changer for brick-and-mortar traditional businesses.

According to CEO Stanley Jacob, “while the payments gateway allows plug-and-play for SMEs, Zest’s ambition is to build domain-specific solutions that will reshape payments across Nigeria and Africa.”

In the energy sector, large operators now use Zest’s aggregator module. This integrates transaction data with inventory metrics across multiple gas stations, offering near real-time business intelligence.

For FMCG chains, multi-outlet brands gain refined visibility via Zest’s business dashboards, enabling better operational control and sales monitoring.

In logistics, ports & shipping, and education, Zest’s configurable ledger and reconciliation tools have streamlined payment collection and back-office accounting.

This emphasis on operational value, beyond mere transaction processing, may be the differentiator that endures. For businesses looking to streamline operations and elevate customer experience, it is a compelling playbook; one built on deeper integration, customization, and domain intelligence.

The Zest model is fast gaining momentum as the processed value of payments in H1 2025 grew 20x when compared to H1 2024, resulting in a revenue growth of 14x within the same period.