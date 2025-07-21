Zenith Bank Wins Nigeria’s Best Bank At 2025 Euromoney Awards

Zenith Bank Plc has been honored with the title of “Nigeria’s Best Bank” at the 2025 Euromoney Awards for Excellence, reinforcing its reputation as the country’s leading financial institution.

The prestigious accolade was awarded during a ceremony held on July 17, 2025, at The Peninsula in London. The award recognizes Zenith Bank’s exceptional customer service, financial innovation, and shareholder value creation.

Euromoney’s Awards for Excellence is a globally respected benchmark for financial industry performance. This year, over 770 financial institutions—including international giants such as HSBC, CitiBank, Morgan Stanley, DBS, Barclays, and Standard Bank—submitted entries across various categories.

Speaking after receiving the award, Zenith Bank’s Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Dame Dr. Adaora Umeoji, OON, expressed delight at the recognition.

“This award affirms our relentless drive to deliver value to our stakeholders and the trust that our customers continue to place in us,” she said. “We remain committed to shaping the future of financial services in Nigeria and beyond, through sound governance, integrity, and operational excellence.”

Dr. Umeoji dedicated the recognition to Zenith Bank’s customers and commended the visionary leadership of the bank’s Founder and Chairman, Jim Ovia, CFR. She also acknowledged the contributions of the Board and staff, whose commitment has helped establish Zenith Bank as a globally respected financial institution.

This latest win solidifies Zenith Bank’s position at the forefront of Nigeria’s banking sector and highlights its ongoing efforts to set new benchmarks in service delivery, innovation, and corporate governance.