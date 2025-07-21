Stanbic IBTC Shares Hit Record High As Investors Anticipate Strong H1 Earnings

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc saw its stock climb to an all-time high of N99.50 last week, bolstered by upbeat investor sentiment ahead of its anticipated half-year earnings release.

Data from the Nigerian Exchange reveals that Stanbic IBTC outpaced other Tier-1 banks in terms of weekly stock performance, recording a 18.4% rise. The surge was fueled by significant buy-side transactions, positioning the bank among the week’s top gainers in both absolute and relative terms.

On Friday alone, 5.739 million shares changed hands, generating a market value of N570.433 million. The stock’s appreciation added N245.682 billion to Stanbic IBTC’s market capitalization, which now stands at N1.582 trillion across 15.901 billion outstanding shares.

Investors appear to be positioning for potential interim dividends as Stanbic IBTC prepares to release its audited financial results for H1 2025. According to regulatory disclosures, the company’s board is reviewing its performance figures, which will be submitted to the Central Bank of Nigeria for approval before the final release on or before August 29, 2025.

Analysts say the rapid price appreciation and trading volume underscore market expectations of strong earnings and dividend announcements. The rally also reflects confidence in Stanbic IBTC’s robust fundamentals and strategic outlook.