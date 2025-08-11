Zenith Bank Market Capitalisation Hits ₦3.065 Trillion Ahead Of Earnings Season

Zenith Bank Plc closed last week with a market valuation of ₦3.065 trillion, solidifying its position as the second most valuable bank stock on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) as investors prepared for its second-quarter earnings report.

The stock traded at ₦74.65 per share on Friday, mirroring the strong rally across the local bourse but also showing price fluctuations as traders engaged in profit-taking ahead of the company’s results and dividend announcements.

Market data revealed heightened activity in Zenith Bank shares, with substantial trading volumes impacting valuation trends. Despite this, analysts remain optimistic that earnings growth will continue, supported by the bank’s technology-driven investments and operational resilience.

At the NGX close, the bank’s 41.069 billion outstanding shares were valued at ₦3.065 trillion, approximately 5% below its recent 52-week peak. Equity strategists say investor positioning is now focused on how well the bank will navigate margin pressures facing Nigeria’s banking sector.