Ethereum, Dogecoin, XRP Lead Weekly Crypto Gains

Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Ripple’s XRP recorded standout performances in the cryptocurrency market over the past week, posting double-digit percentage gains as investor sentiment turned bullish.

According to CoinMarketCap data, Ethereum is trading at $4,238 — up 21.53% in seven days — breaking key resistance levels and signaling the potential for further upward momentum. XRP gained 10.27% to hit $3.19, with analysts forecasting a possible rally toward $4 following its latest breakout.

Dogecoin jumped 17.64% to $0.2342, supported by retail enthusiasm and speculative buying. Bitcoin, while lagging behind, still managed a 4.15% weekly gain to trade at $118,712. Cardano (ADA) rose 10.91% to $0.8046, while Solana (SOL) climbed 12.50% to $182.08.

BNB remains steady at $801 after a marginal 0.12% 24-hour gain, marking a 6.53% increase on the weekly chart. The total cryptocurrency market capitalization now stands at $3.97 trillion, with $166.26 billion in trading volume over the past 24 hours.

Ethereum’s rally has been a major contributor to the market’s overall momentum, significantly boosting investor portfolios over the last seven days.