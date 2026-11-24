KEY POINTS

Zenith Bank celebrated founder Jim Ovia’s 75th birthday and retirement from its board at a dinner in Lagos on November 19, 2026.

The bank has grown from ₦20 million in shareholders’ funds at its establishment in 1990 to ₦5.07 trillion as of the third quarter of 2026.

Vice President Kashim Shettima and other political and business leaders attended the event.

Zenith Bank recorded profit after tax of ₦1.03 trillion in 2024 and ₦1.04 trillion in 2025.

MAIN STORY

Zenith Bank Plc has celebrated its founder, Dr Jim Ovia, at 75, marking his retirement from the bank’s board after 36 years of involvement in building one of Nigeria’s largest financial institutions.

The bank hosted a Founder’s Dinner on November 19, 2026, at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos, under the theme “The Man, The Vision, and The Legacy”.

The event attracted Vice President Kashim Shettima, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who represented President Bola Tinubu.

Other attendees included several state governors, ministers, business leaders, traditional rulers and members of the diplomatic corps.

Speaking at the dinner, Shettima praised Ovia’s decision to establish Zenith Bank in 1990, describing him as a leader whose influence extended beyond the banking industry. The Vice President, who previously worked at the bank, also credited Ovia with promoting meritocracy and developing talent.

“A bank is built with capital, technology, and sound judgment, but it survives through trust,” Shettima said.

In her welcome address, Zenith Bank’s Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Dame Adaora Umeoji, recalled that the bank began with shareholders’ funds of ₦20 million and operated from half of a residential duplex on Ajose Adeogun Street, Lagos.

By the third quarter of 2026, its shareholders’ funds had grown to ₦5.07 trillion.

Umeoji highlighted Ovia’s investments in banking technology, including the use of VSAT technology to connect branches, and his role in the bank’s 2004 initial public offering. She also recognised his contributions to education and philanthropy through the Jim Ovia Foundation, James Hope College and James Hope University.

Reaffirming the bank’s commitment to its founder’s vision, she said: “We will continue to transform Zenith Bank into a truly world-class institution, anchored on the highest standards of corporate governance that will outlive generations to come.”

She also captured the scale of the institution’s growth in a tribute to Ovia, saying: “Sir, 36 years ago, you opened a bank in half a house. Tonight, the whole house is full, and every person in it has come to say thank you.”

THE ISSUES

Ovia’s retirement from the board marks a significant leadership transition for Zenith Bank, but the institution’s next phase will be judged by its ability to preserve its operating culture and financial performance beyond its founder’s direct involvement.

The bank’s reported profit after tax of ₦1.03 trillion in 2024 and ₦1.04 trillion in 2025 provides evidence of its recent earnings strength. It has also maintained its position as Nigeria’s leading bank by Tier-1 capital in The Banker’s Top 1000 World Banks ranking for 17 consecutive years.

However, strong financial results do not automatically guarantee continuity. The board and management will need to sustain the governance standards, financial discipline and technology-led strategy associated with the bank’s development.

Umeoji’s assurance that the institution will maintain high corporate governance standards places responsibility on the existing leadership to demonstrate that Zenith Bank’s performance and strategic direction can endure beyond its founder’s board tenure.

WHAT’S NEXT

Investors will be watching the bank’s subsequent financial results, share-price performance and official disclosures on its board and governance arrangements.

The transition also provides an opportunity to assess how the bank’s leadership will sustain its growth strategy, strengthen its retained institutional capabilities and pursue expansion beyond Nigeria.

BOTTOM LINE

Jim Ovia’s retirement closes a major chapter in Zenith Bank’s leadership history. The bigger test for the bank is whether the institution he built can preserve its financial strength, governance standards and competitive position without his direct involvement on the board.