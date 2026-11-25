By Boluwatife Oshadiya│ November 25, 2026

Key Points

Died at 12:30 am in Enugu after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer, according to a family statement

Gave a final interview to Ugo Nwokolo TV, scheduled for release on the day he died

Rose from junior programmes assistant in 1967 to Director of Programmes at Anambra Broadcasting Service

Broke through as Okonkwo in the NTA adaptation of Things Fall Apart, a role that drew a BBC delegation

Received the Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) in 2003 from former President Olusegun Obasanjo

Main Story

Chief Pete Edochie, the veteran Nigerian actor and broadcaster who became one of Nollywood’s most recognisable faces, died at 12:30 am on Wednesday in Enugu at 79 after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer.

He was celebrated for his commanding screen presence, distinctive voice, rich repertoire of African proverbs and portrayal of traditional rulers and family patriarchs. His son, Leo Pete Edochie, signed the statement on behalf of the family. It was titled “An Iroko Has Fallen” and shared on Instagram, and the family said funeral arrangements would be announced in due course. von

His death came on the same day an interview he granted Ugo Nwokolo TV was scheduled for release.

His last interview

An excerpt was shared on social media on Sunday, November 22. The full episode was due on Wednesday, November 25, according to a PUNCH report published on Monday.

In it, the actor spoke about the controversy over his son Yul Edochie’s decision to marry actress Judy Austin as his second wife. Defending Yul against public criticism, he described him as a strong person who had remained undeterred by the backlash.

“Look at my son, Yul. Yul is a very tough guy. You can never subdue him, no matter how much you try,” said Pete Edochie, in an interview with Ugo Nwokolo TV.

He also praised Yul for not publicly speaking ill of his first wife, May Edochie, despite the controversy surrounding their marriage. The interview drew attention after excerpts circulated in which the actor discussed the impact of the controversy on his son’s career and public image.

Early life and education

Edochie was born on March 7, 1947, in Zaria, Kaduna State, and hailed from Akamnato, Ifite Nteje, in Anambra State. He attended St Patrick’s and St James Primary Schools in Zaria before proceeding to St John’s College, Kaduna. He also studied journalism and television at the School of Journalism and Television in England.

Career in broadcasting

Before becoming a household name in Nigerian film, Edochie built a career in broadcasting. He joined the Eastern Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation in 1967 as a junior programmes assistant and gradually rose through the ranks. He became Director of Programmes at the Anambra Broadcasting Service, where he also served as Deputy Managing Director and occasionally acted as Managing Director.

In a 2022 interview with Vanguard, he recalled presenting a classical music programme titled Music from the Masters.

Breakthrough with Things Fall Apart

His breakthrough as an actor came through his portrayal of Okonkwo in the Nigerian Television Authority’s adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s acclaimed novel, Things Fall Apart. His performance as the respected but deeply troubled Igbo warrior earned widespread recognition and established him as one of Nigeria’s leading television actors.

The role attracted international attention, and the British Broadcasting Corporation sent a delegation to interview him about it. In a 2023 interview with The Nation, Edochie recalled that his performance had received international recognition even before the Nigerian movie industry became widely known as Nollywood.

The Issues

What made him distinctive on screen?

After Things Fall Apart, Edochie featured in numerous Nigerian films and television productions. His notable works include Igodo, Rituals, Billionaire’s Club and Genevieve Nnaji’s 2018 film Lionheart, in which he played Chief Ernest Obiagu. He became particularly associated with traditional rulers, wealthy businessmen and authoritative family patriarchs. His deep voice, measured delivery and frequent use of traditional expressions and proverbs became distinctive features of his performances.

How was he honoured?

In 2003, former President Olusegun Obasanjo conferred on him the national honour of Member of the Order of the Niger (MON). He also received the Industry Merit Award from Africa Magic and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Africa Film Academy. In 2020, he was honoured with the African Film Legend Award at the African Film Festival.

Why did his family life draw attention?

Edochie was married to Barrister Josephine Edochie, with whom he had six children, including actors Yul and Linc Edochie. His family life occasionally attracted public attention, particularly after controversies surrounding Yul’s marriage to Judy Austin and the resulting public disagreements involving May Edochie.

What is his legacy?

With a career spanning broadcasting, television and film, Edochie remained one of the most recognisable veteran actors in Nigeria. His Okonkwo remains among his most memorable performances, while his later roles helped establish him as a defining presence in Nollywood.

What’s Being Said

Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah called the death a personal loss for the state, recalling that Edochie often described Enugu as his birthplace and “first port of call.” He said Edochie’s portrayal of Okonkwo helped preserve aspects of the region’s cultural heritage and inspired generations of actors. channelstv

“Pete Edochie was more than an accomplished actor; he was an institution,” said Peter Mbah, Governor, Enugu State.

The national president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria described Edochie as a father figure in the industry whose legacy would endure for generations. vanguardngr

“A man of the people,” said Alhaji Abubakar Yakubu, National President, Actors Guild of Nigeria.

A former schoolmate also paid tribute. Chief Peter Igho, who said Edochie was his senior at St John’s College, Kaduna, wrote that what viewers saw on screen was what Edochie was in life. leadership

“Pete was not just a great actor. He was a great man,” said Chief Peter Igho, MFR, who attended St John’s College, Kaduna, after Edochie.

Vanguard also carried a tribute from Pat Utomi, which it headlined as saying Nigeria has lost a voice that time will never silence.

What’s Next

Funeral: The family has not given a funeral date. It said arrangements would be announced in due course. 3news

The family has not given a funeral date. It said arrangements would be announced in due course. 3news Final interview: The full Ugo Nwokolo TV episode was scheduled for release on Wednesday, November 25, according to PUNCH.

The Bottom Line: Edochie’s career ran from the control room of a regional broadcaster to the most recognisable screen roles of his generation. The tributes suggest he is remembered less for any single film than for a persona of authority, proverb and dignity that audiences came to see as their own. His last public words, a father defending his son days before his death, show a man whose family stayed in the public eye to the end.