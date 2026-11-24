By Annette Ikponmwonba | November 24th, 2026

Key Points

· TikTok is deploying AI tools, specialist moderation teams and independent fact-checking partnerships to monitor election content in Nigeria ahead of the 2027 elections

· An election task force of integrity, cybersecurity, deceptive behaviour, misinformation and election integrity specialists is supported by automated moderation and local language moderators

· The platform has partnered with INEC, the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Code for Africa and DUBAWA

· An in-app Election Centre, built with INEC and DUBAWA, gives users voting information and links to an AI media literacy hub

· More than 300 media professionals in Lagos, Abuja, Ogun and Oyo are being trained on verification and responsible online journalism

· Political advertising is banned, including paid promotions by creators for politicians and parties

Main Story

TikTok is deploying artificial intelligence tools, specialist moderation teams and independent fact-checking partnerships to monitor election-related content in Nigeria ahead of the 2027 general elections. The platform says the measures are meant to address misinformation and coordinated attempts to manipulate public debate.

The election task force brings together specialists in platform integrity, cybersecurity, deceptive behaviour, misinformation and election integrity, supported by automated moderation systems and local language moderators. The platform is working with the Independent National Electoral Commission, the Nigeria Union of Journalists and fact-checking organisations such as Code for Africa and DUBAWA. It said the measures draw on its experience managing platform risks during more than 300 elections worldwide.

Global Integrity Programmes Lead Lorenzo Andreozzi said: “As important civic events such as Nigeria’s elections unfold, upholding platform integrity is at the heart of our mission. We recognise that no platform can tackle modern information challenges alone; that is why we actively deepen our partnerships with independent fact-checkers, the Independent National Electoral Commission, and civil society experts such as DUBAWA, ensuring that we lean into local context and understanding of the realities on the ground.”

The Issues

Misinformation is a major risk in Nigerian elections, and fake announcements have already circulated online, as INEC recently warned. TikTok’s reach among young people makes it an important channel, and the platform says it removes false claims about voting procedures and accounts impersonating politicians or news organisations.

Where claims cannot be quickly verified, TikTok says it can label them as unverified, warn users before they share, and restrict their recommendation on the For You feed. It also works with more than 20 IFCN-accredited organisations globally, with Code for Africa supporting fact-checking in Nigeria.

AI-generated content is a growing concern. TikTok requires creators to label such material and uses Content Credentials under the C2PA standard and invisible watermarking, saying more than five billion videos have been labelled. Its figures on removals and labelling come from the company and are not independently verified in the report.

What’s Being Said

TikTok says that between April and June 2026 it removed more than 210,000 videos for violating civic and election integrity, misinformation and harmful misleading AI-generated content policies, with more than 99 per cent removed before users reported them. In Nigeria, it removed more than four million videos for breaching community guidelines in the second quarter of 2026, with 98 per cent removed before being reported and 91.7 per cent within 24 hours.

INEC’s Director of Voter Education and Publicity, Victoria-Eta Messie, said access to credible electoral information improves voter awareness, and that the initiative could help counter misinformation and disinformation, particularly among young people. NUJ Lagos Vice Chairman Philip Nwosu said the training would strengthen journalists’ capacity to provide accurate and credible election coverage, Political advertising is prohibited, including paid creator promotions for politicians and parties. Political accounts cannot advertise or access monetisation features and face extra security requirements such as two-step verification, though election bodies may advertise essential voter information.

What’s Next

TikTok says it will keep investing in platform security, content moderation and partnerships with local institutions. The training of media professionals and the AI media literacy hub are expected to roll out as the election approaches, Attention will turn to whether the measures hold up during the campaign period, and how quickly the platform acts on viral false claims about the January 2027 vote.

Bottom Line

TikTok is building a layered defence against election misinformation in Nigeria, combining AI moderation, local partners and voter information, though the real test will come when campaign content peaks.