By Boluwatife Oshadiya | November 27th

Key Points

NGX All-Share Index gains 0.04% to close at 244,089.47 points, lifting its year-to-date return to 56.86%

Market capitalisation increases by ₦61.15 billion to ₦158.49 trillion as STANBIC, ACCESSCORP and OANDO advance

Trading turnover rises 150.70% to ₦102.58 billion, despite declining share volume and deal count

Main Story

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed higher as banking and oil stocks advanced, lifting the All-Share Index (ASI) by 0.04% to 244,089.47 points and market capitalisation to ₦158.49 trillion.

The market capitalisation increase of ₦61.15 billion improved the ASI’s year-to-date return to 56.86%. STANBIC rose 3.06%, ACCESSCORP gained 4.30% and OANDO advanced 10.00%, providing significant support for the session’s performance.

However, market breadth remained negative, with 26 stocks declining against 21 gainers. SOVRENINS fell 9.79%, CORNERST dropped 9.77% and MAYBAKER lost 8.41%, while AFRIPRUD and TRANSEXPR gained 9.91% and 9.87%, respectively.

Trading activity was mixed. Volume declined 6.86% to 1.53 billion shares, while the number of deals fell 2.35% to 29,190. In contrast, transaction value increased 150.70% to ₦102.58 billion, indicating a substantial rise in the value of shares traded despite lower volume.

Sector performance was also divided. Insurance declined 2.78% and Consumer Goods fell 0.42%, while Banking gained 0.57% and Oil and Gas advanced 0.26%. Industrial and Commodities closed unchanged.

The session’s gains therefore came alongside continued selling pressure across several listed stocks, rather than a broad-based advance.

What’s Being Said

Cowry Asset Securities Limited said renewed buying interest in heavyweight stocks and higher transaction values could support further market recovery. However, the firm cautioned that weak market breadth and continued selling pressure in selected sectors could limit the pace of gains.

The supplied market commentary contains no direct quotation from Cowry Asset Securities Limited.

What’s Next

Investors will monitor the next NGX trading session for evidence that buying interest in banking and oil stocks can be sustained.

Market participants will watch market breadth, trading volume and turnover to assess whether the latest gains are broadening beyond heavyweight counters.

The Bottom Line:

The NGX’s positive close reflects renewed demand for selected heavyweight stocks, but the decline in market breadth shows that the recovery remains uneven. Sustained gains will depend on whether buying interest spreads beyond a narrow group of banking and oil counters.