Key Points

Nigeria has fewer than 400 orthopaedic surgeons serving a population of approximately 230 million, according to Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum.

Former Health Minister Prof. Onyebuchi Chukwu says the country has about one orthopaedic surgeon for more than 400,000 patients.

Poor infrastructure, high treatment costs, medical migration and inadequate ambulance services are limiting access to specialist care.

The Nigerian Orthopaedic Association is calling for increased specialist training, better working conditions and stronger trauma care systems.

Borno State says it is establishing a 400-bed orthopaedic hospital to strengthen treatment and training capacity.

Main Story

The Nigerian Orthopaedic Association (NOA) has called for urgent reforms in the country’s healthcare system to address the shortage of specialist surgeons and improve access to orthopaedic services.

The association made the call at its 49th Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference, held on Thursday in Abuja, with the theme, “Access to Orthopaedic Care in Nigeria: Challenges and Opportunities”.

Delivering the keynote address, former Minister of Health, Prof. Onyebuchi Chukwu, said Nigeria faced a serious shortage of orthopaedic surgeons, with approximately one specialist serving more than 400,000 patients.

He added that most of the available specialists were concentrated in urban centres, leaving many rural communities with limited access to specialised treatment.

Chukwu identified inadequate healthcare infrastructure, high treatment costs, poor ambulance services, the migration of medical professionals and dependence on traditional bone setters as major challenges affecting orthopaedic care.

He also pointed to the absence of a comprehensive national directory of orthopaedic surgeons and treatment facilities, saying the gap could make it difficult for patients to locate specialised services when they need them.

“The socioeconomic cost of lack of access to orthopaedic care is high. The barriers are not insurmountable,” he said.

The Issues

Orthopaedic services are essential for treating fractures, bone and joint disorders, injuries from road accidents and other conditions that affect movement and physical function.

However, Nigeria’s shortage of specialists means many patients struggle to receive timely treatment, particularly outside major cities.

Chukwu called on federal and state governments to expand specialist training, introduce incentives to retain medical professionals and improve working conditions to discourage the migration of surgeons.

He also recommended task-sharing arrangements that would involve training medical officers, nurses and community health workers to support aspects of orthopaedic and trauma care.

Another concern is the widespread use of traditional bone setters, who are often the first point of contact for people with fractures in some communities.

Chukwu advocated structured collaboration between hospitals and traditional practitioners to improve referrals and reduce complications associated with poorly managed injuries.

He urged stakeholders to focus on what he described as the four As of healthcare access: availability, affordability, acceptability and accessibility.

“Let us walk our talk,” he said.

What’s Being Said

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, represented by the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Baba Mallam-Gana, described orthopaedic surgeons as frontline responders to victims of insurgency and road accidents.

He said the prolonged insecurity in Borno had placed enormous pressure on trauma and orthopaedic services.

“For 16 years, Borno has been the orthopaedic capital of Nigeria, not by choice but by tragedy. Our bones have borne the burden of insecurity,” he said.

Zulum said Nigeria had fewer than 400 orthopaedic surgeons serving approximately 230 million people, while many specialists continued to leave the country for opportunities abroad.

He disclosed that Borno was responding to the challenge through the establishment of a 400-bed orthopaedic hospital, expansion of specialist training and improvements to trauma care infrastructure.

The governor also supported collaboration with traditional bone setters, noting that about 60 per cent of fracture patients initially sought treatment from them.

Meanwhile, NOA President, Prof. Elkanah Ayodele, said the conference was designed to develop practical solutions to the gap between the availability of orthopaedic services and patients’ ability to access them.

“Our dream is to have a Nigeria where orthopaedic services are available, accessible and utilised by everyone who needs them,” he said.

What’s Next

The conference is also expected to examine how emerging technologies and new professional partnerships can improve orthopaedic healthcare delivery.

Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Dr Kennedy Aker, said discussions would explore artificial intelligence, robotics and collaborative practice models.

He stressed the need for Nigeria to embrace innovation while increasing specialist training capacity and strengthening partnerships to improve patient outcomes.

Also speaking, Dr Umar Abubakar-Apeshi, the Osoho of Olosoho, Agwatashi Chiefdom, Obi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, described the conference as an important platform for professional interaction, research presentations and knowledge exchange.

He said the discussions could encourage new ideas for improving orthopaedic services across the country.

Bottom Line

Nigeria’s shortage of orthopaedic surgeons highlights a wider challenge facing its healthcare system: the difficulty of ensuring that specialised treatment is available to people regardless of where they live or how much they earn.

Expanding specialist training, improving hospital infrastructure, retaining medical professionals and strengthening referral systems will be essential to addressing the problem.

The NOA conference has brought these concerns into focus, but lasting improvements will depend on governments and healthcare institutions translating the recommendations into practical action.