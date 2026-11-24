KEY POINTS

Nigeria’s petrol supply rose 21.2 per cent to 46.9 million litres per day in October, driven largely by higher imports.

Petrol imports increased 47.1 per cent to 15 million litres per day, while domestic supply rose 11.9 per cent.

Dangote Refinery remained the country’s only domestic petrol producer as state-owned refineries stayed idle.

Petrol stock cover fell to 21.8 days, below the 30-day benchmark, as demand increased ahead of the festive season.

MAIN STORY

Nigeria’s petrol supply rebounded in October 2026, but the recovery depended heavily on imports as fuel inventories declined ahead of the year-end festive season.

Data published by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) showed that total petrol receipts increased by 21.2 per cent month-on-month to 46.9 million litres per day.

Domestic supply contributed 31.9 million litres per day, representing an 11.9 per cent increase from September. Imports, however, grew much faster, rising 47.1 per cent to 15 million litres per day.

Dangote Refinery remained Nigeria’s only domestic source of petrol during the month, with the Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna state-owned refineries inactive.

Dangote Refinery produced 48.5 million litres per day in October, compared with 47.2 million litres per day in September. Its average capacity utilisation, however, declined from 106 per cent to 103.7 per cent.

The data indicate that refinery output exceeded the volume of petrol delivered to the domestic market from local sources, suggesting that some production was directed to export markets.

THE ISSUES

The increase in petrol supply does not necessarily mean Nigeria has built enough reserves to meet rising consumption.

Petrol stock cover declined to 21.8 days in October from 23.9 days in September. This leaves an 8.2-day gap against the 30-day stock-cover benchmark.

At the same time, daily petrol demand increased by 5 per cent to 46.5 million litres, leaving consumption only slightly below total daily receipts of 46.9 million litres.

The narrow difference between supply and demand means there is limited room to replenish inventories. If consumption rises faster than fresh deliveries, available stocks could come under further pressure.

The reliance on imports also exposes the market to changes in international supply, shipping costs and foreign exchange conditions. Meanwhile, the continued inactivity of the state-owned refineries leaves domestic petrol supply heavily dependent on Dangote Refinery.

WHAT’S NEXT

The December festive period could place additional pressure on petrol supply.

The data show that consumption rose from 52.9 million litres per day in November to 63.7 million litres per day in December during the period cited in the report.

If a similar seasonal increase occurs, Nigeria may need higher imports or increased domestic deliveries to prevent further depletion of stocks.

The coming weeks will therefore be important in determining whether suppliers can build adequate inventories before demand peaks.

BOTTOM LINE

Nigeria received more petrol in October, but the improvement was driven largely by imports while stock cover continued to decline. With festive demand approaching, the ability to increase deliveries and rebuild reserves will be critical to avoiding tighter supply conditions.