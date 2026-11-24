KEY POINTS

Unilever Nigeria’s board has agreed to recommend the transfer of its Foods business to MCK Nigeria Ltd, a subsidiary of McCormick & Company, for shareholder approval.

The proposed deal forms part of the global business combination between Unilever Plc and McCormick, announced on March 31, 2026.

The transaction covers the Foods business assets, not shares in Unilever Nigeria, meaning the company’s ownership structure will remain unchanged.

Completion depends on shareholder approval, regulatory clearances and the successful completion of the global transaction.

MAIN STORY

Unilever Nigeria Plc has taken a step towards exiting its Foods business after its board agreed to recommend the proposed transfer of the division to MCK Nigeria Ltd, a subsidiary of McCormick & Company Inc.

In a notification to the Nigerian Exchange Limited, the company said the proposal followed an offer received as part of the broader global business combination between Unilever Plc and McCormick, first announced on March 31, 2026.

The proposed transfer covers the assets of Unilever Nigeria’s Foods business within the agreed transaction scope. Payment will be made in cash on a cash-free and debt-free basis.

The board said its recommendation followed an assessment of the offer and its potential implications for the company and shareholders, with input from its fairness opinion adviser, financial adviser and legal adviser.

The transaction is not yet final. It requires shareholder approval, relevant regulatory clearances, including approval from the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, and the successful completion of the global transaction. Other applicable legal, regulatory and contractual conditions must also be met or waived.

Unilever Nigeria clarified that the proposal involves the transfer of business assets rather than the sale of shares in the company. Its existing shareholders will therefore retain their ownership interests.

THE ISSUES

The proposed divestment would significantly change the structure of Unilever Nigeria’s business, moving it away from Foods and towards a portfolio concentrated on Beauty, Personal Care and Home Care.

The retained portfolio includes established brands such as Vaseline, Rexona, Closeup and Pepsodent. The company says it intends to develop these categories through innovation, portfolio expansion and stronger in-market execution.

For investors, however, the key question is whether the transaction will improve the company’s financial performance. The cash consideration is only one part of the assessment. Investors will also need to consider the valuation placed on the Foods business, how the proceeds are deployed and what the exit means for revenue, profitability and future growth.

The transfer also raises questions about the future of local manufacturing and the operational scale of the retained business. Unilever Nigeria says any further development of manufacturing capacity or introduction of additional brands and products will depend on investment requirements, corporate approvals and regulatory conditions.

WHAT’S NEXT

Unilever Nigeria said it would provide shareholders with further information on the transaction, including the detailed terms and the date of the general meeting where they will be asked to vote on the proposal.

The deal must also secure the necessary regulatory approvals and satisfy the conditions attached to the wider Unilever and McCormick transaction before completion.

BOTTOM LINE

Unilever Nigeria is preparing to reshape its business around Beauty, Personal Care and Home Care. But the success of the move will depend on whether the proceeds from the Foods business transfer are put to productive use and whether the remaining categories can deliver stronger, sustainable growth and profitability.