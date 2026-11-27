By Boluwatife Oshadiya | November 27, 2026

Key Points

Nigerian banking system surplus liquidity declines 24.78% to ₦4.71 trillion from ₦6.26 trillion

Standing Deposit Facility placements fall 12.20% to ₦5.11 trillion, according to AIICO Capital

Overnight lending rate eases 17 basis points to 20.13%, while Treasury bills yields rise across four benchmark tenors

Main Story

Nigeria’s banking system surplus liquidity fell 24.78% to ₦4.71 trillion after investors settled Treasury bills purchased at the Central Bank of Nigeria’s weekly auction. Market data from investment firms across Broad Street put system liquidity at ₦4,707.60 billion, down from ₦6,258.66 billion in the preceding period, representing a contraction of approximately ₦1.55 trillion.

AIICO Capital Limited also reported that placements at the Central Bank’s Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) declined 12.20% to ₦5.11 trillion from ₦5.82 trillion, while borrowing activity remained muted.

Despite the reduction in surplus liquidity, short-term interbank funding rates remained relatively stable. FMDQ data showed that the overnight lending rate eased by 17 basis points to 20.13% from 20.30%.

The Open Repo Rate remained around the 20.00% corridor floor, while the Nigerian Overnight Financing Rate (NOFR) was unchanged at 20.00%.

In the Treasury bills secondary market, yields increased across the one-month, three-month, six-month and 12-month maturities by 66, 53, 32 and 37 basis points, respectively.

However, the reported average Treasury bills yield edged down by one basis point to 17.79%. This indicates that the overall average moved differently from the increases recorded across the four selected benchmark maturities.

The decline in system liquidity followed settlement activity after the CBN’s weekly Treasury bills auction, while the movement in money-market rates showed that interbank funding costs remained broadly contained despite the tighter liquidity position.

What’s Being Said

AIICO Capital Limited reported that SDF placements declined by 12.20% to ₦5.11 trillion, while borrowing activity remained muted.

The supplied market updates also indicated that interbank funding rates remained relatively calm despite the contraction in surplus liquidity. However, no direct quotation or named independent analyst response was provided.

What’s Next

The next money-market trading session will show whether the overnight lending rate remains close to the 20% corridor.

The next CBN Treasury bills auction and subsequent settlement activity will provide further indications of liquidity conditions.

Movements in secondary-market Treasury bills yields will be important in assessing whether the recent increases across benchmark maturities persist.

The Bottom Line:

The 24.78% contraction in surplus liquidity signals a tighter banking-system cash position following Treasury bills settlement. However, the relatively stable overnight funding rates suggest that the decline has not yet translated into a comparable increase in short-term interbank borrowing costs.